"Nothing has been decided yet"– Prada refutes claims of ending partnership with ambassador Kim Soo-hyun amid controversy surrounding Kim Sae-ron

Luxury fashion brand Prada has addressed the rumors regarding their partnership with Kim Soo-hyun, which follow the controversy surrounding the actor. As per the reports by a South Korean media outlet, Sports Kyunghyang on March 14, 2025, a brand representative from Korea stated that no official decision has been made regarding the termination of his brand ambassadorship.

There were speculations that Prada had ended its association with Kim Soo-hyun due to allegations related to his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. For those unfamiliar, Kim Sae-ron was discovered deceased in her apartment on February 16, 2025. The date coincides with Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday. Reports claim that the actor was allegedly involved with her while she was still a minor.

The rumors intensified when a Prada Asia-Pacific WhatsApp response surfaced. The reports allegedly confirmed the end of the collaboration. However, the company has now clarified that no final decision has been reached. They stated,

"Nothing has been decided yet regarding the end of Kim Soo-hyun’s brand ambassadorship.”

Soo-hyun was appointed as Prada’s global ambassador in December 2024, with the brand highlighting his global influence and popularity. This was after his success in Queen of Tears. However, the controversy surrounding his personal life has led to growing public pressure, with several brands either pausing or reconsidering their association with him.

All we know about Kim Soo-hyun’s controversy and its impact on brand endorsements

Kim Soo-hyun is under public scrutiny after reports from a YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Allegations also stated that his agency, Gold Medalist, pressured the actress to repay 700 million won ($482,000). This allegedly added to her financial distress and eventual passing on February 16, 2025.

Following these claims, several brands including Jeju Air, Homeplus, Shinhan Bank, Tous Les Jours, Eider, Cuckoo, Jo Malone, and Shabu All Day reportedly began pulling advertisements or reconsidering their association with the actor.

Dinto, a vegan beauty brand, was among the first to halt activities featuring Kim Soo-hyun, with its CEO confirming the decision on social media. They stated,

“As of today, 3/11, all of us have been gathering facts and discussing our response, and we have put all planned events related to the model on hold.”

Amid growing pressure, Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist initially denied all allegations. However, on March 14, the company admitted that the actor had dated Kim Sae-ron, but only between mid-2019 and late 2020, when she was already an adult. They also stated that the legal notice regarding her financial obligations was a standard contractual process and denied any intent to cause harm.

Despite this clarification, Kim Sae-ron’s family has publicly refuted the agency’s statement. They called it a distortion of the truth. Her mother has also announced plans to release her own statement which could be more damaging to the actor's image.

As the controversy unfolds, Soo-hyun's endorsements remain under scrutiny, with many companies closely monitoring public sentiment before making final decisions.

