What is the Prada Curse? Fan speculation surrounds Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged past relationship controversy with Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, 2025, allegations about a years-long relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron emerged online. The YouTube channel known as Hoverlab (also referred to as Garosero Institute) reported that the two actors had allegedly been involved romantically since 2015.

At the time, Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old, while Kim Soo-hyun was 27. The alleged relationship reportedly lasted six years. The claims were reportedly backed by a now-deleted selfie from the Bloodhounds actress.

Following the claims, discussions around the “Prada Curse” gained attention online. The "Prada Curse" is the notion that celebrities connected to the Italian luxury label frequently face controversies. However, there's no verified linkage between the fashion brand and these incidents.

Several stars are often linked to this alleged pattern. Zheng Shuang got blacklisted in China over a surrogacy scandal while Kris Wu was arrested and jailed for sexual assault. Li Yifeng was tied to a pr*stitution case and Irene from Red Velvet faced workplace bullying claims.

Chanyeol of EXO was caught in relationship rumors and Cai Xukun was accused of secret pregnancy and abortion drama. Kai Ko got arrested for drug charges, which affected his career quite a bit. The timing of the allegations involving Kim Soo-hyun has led to further references to the “Prada Curse” by netizens.

"Apparently there’s a Prada curse where many Asian ambassadors get exposed or cancelled." an X user commented.

Social media is flooded with comments about how the brand's ambassadors seem to face such controversies.

"He is disgusting. The prada curse never go out of style," a fan remarked.

"Not the prada curse strike again," a user noted.

"Another prada ambassador..... this brand has rlyyy certain black magic," a person said.

Fans have further remarked:

"The prada curse is still alive," a netizen wrote.

“Let us believe in Prada curse," a viewer added.

"Avoid prada at all costs..their curse really..," another fan shared.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron’s alleged relationship controversy explained

The controversy surrounding South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron has escalated. On Monday, Garosero Institute released a video, in which Kim Sae-ron’s aunt made claims about the Queen of Tears star.

In the video, the aunt alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had a secret relationship with the actress. She also accused the 37-year-old's agency, Gold Medalist, of financial misconduct. Kim Sae-ron's 'unnamed' family relative claimed that the agency manipulated things during Kim Sae-ron’s agency transition.

On March 11, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a firm denial.

The agency called the claims “entirely untrue and unacceptable.” Gold Medalist also warned of taking the "legal action” against those spreading the claims.

The agency compared the rumors to the online harassment Kim Sae-ron faced before her death, calling them “cyber wreckers.” They ended the statement by offering condolences and asking for an end to “baseless rumors.”

