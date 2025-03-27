“I’m not embarrassed at all”— Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged video commenting on lingerie mannequin sent to underage Kim Sae-ron revealed

A recent video by the Garosero Research Institute has added to the controversies involving actor Kim Soo-hyun. On March 27, 2025, the YouTube channel published a clip allegedly filmed by Soo-hyun near a lingerie mannequin during a trip to France. The institute claims he later sent this video to Kim Sae-ron when she was still a minor.

The YouTube channel claims that in the footage, which does not show the actor's face, Kim Soo-hyun and his acquaintance discuss the mannequins dressed in revealing lingerie. The voice in the video, allegedly of Soo-hyun, appears to compare the mannequins' figures to those of Korean women and comments on their proportions. The acquaintance also remarks on the mannequins’ features.

As the video continued, the voice (allegedly of Kim Soo-hyun) mentioned a father and daughter passing by, noting that the daughter looked shocked upon seeing the mannequins. He said he was not embarrassed and was heading back to his hotel. As translated by an X user, @kdrama_jam, he said,

“The father and daughter who passed by a while ago, the daughter looked so surprised just now…I made eye contact, I’m not embarrassed at all.”

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her residence in Seoul on February 16, 2025. Following her death, her family claimed that she had been in a long-term relationship with Soo-hyun, which began when she was 15. However, Kim Soo-hyun’s representatives denied this, claiming that their relationship only started in 2019, after she reached adulthood.

After the release of this clip, the YouTube channel has been continuously posting material linked to the ongoing controversy. This latest video has added to the growing discussion surrounding Kim Soo-hyun’s past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Sae-ron’s family alleges evidence comparable to Nth Room Case against Kim Soo-hyun

The legal representatives of Kim Sae-ron’s family have made serious allegations against Soo-hyun. At a press conference held on March 27, Kim Se-ui from the Garosero Research Institute stated that they possess evidence suggesting that Soo-hyun engaged in conduct akin to the notorious Nth Room case.

However, he clarified that the evidence would not be made public to safeguard the reputation of the late actress. For context, the Nth Room case was a major cybercrime scandal in South Korea that involved the blackmail and se*ual exploitation of victims through encrypted messaging platforms.

According to iMBC, Garoseo said in the press conference,

"Mentioning the Nth Room was to expose Kim Soohyun’s shameless attitude and raise awareness, showing that 'we have secured such information.' However, since we must also protect the honor of Kim Saeron and her family, we are not disclosing it.”

The controversy surrounding their past continues to unfold, with new allegations surfacing. The legal team representing Kim Sae-ron’s family has released old photos and letters that they claim support their accusations. However, Kim Soo-hyun’s representatives have denied these claims, insisting they are rooted in misinformation.

The attorney representing Kim Sae-ron's family also presented messages that accuse Soo-hyun of pressuring her to repay a 700 million won debt. The press conference also revealed self-harm photos, allegedly highlighting the emotional distress she suffered before her death.

