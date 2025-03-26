Kim Sae-ron’s family to hold press conference to present alleged evidence on Kim Soo-hyun’s relationship with a minor

On March 26, 2025, South Korean media outlet Hankyung reported that Kim Sae-ron's family would hold a press conference in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on March 27, 2025, at 1:30 PM KST.

According to the outlet, Sae-ron’s family’s legal representative, Bu Ji-seok, will present evidence proving the timeline of their alleged relationship when the late actress was a minor. He also plans to take legal action against false rumors targeting the family.

The controversy started after Garosero Research Institute claimed that Sae-ron’s and Kim Soo-hyun dated for six years. They claimed that the alleged relationship began in November 2015, when she was still a minor. The bereaved family had earlier announced plans for a digital forensic analysis of past photos of the two actors.

On March 20, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, filed a lawsuit against Garo Sero Research Institute's operator and Sae-ron's family members. The charges include illegal filming and distribution under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes.

Kim Sae-ron’s alleged ex-husband speaks out against abuse claims

Amid Kim Soo-hyun’s dating scandal with Kim Sae-ron, it has come to light that the late actress was allegedly married. Her husband, who is identified as "A," has come forward to clear his name. He released a statement through the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute.

He claimed that they got married in January 2025, just three months after meeting. However, struggles like long distance and personality clashes led them to annul the marriage.

Mr. A denied allegations of assault, stating that any incident would have been reported by neighbors due to the poor soundproofing in his apartment. He also noted that assault in the U.S. has serious legal consequences.

Providing further context, "A" disclosed that he had only met Sa-ron four times between November 2024 and February 2025. He argued that if the allegations were true, she would not have visited him multiple times in America of her own free will.

"I met Kim Sae-ron a total of four times from November 2024 to February 2025, and aside from our first meeting, I had to go to work, so Kim Sae-ron came to the U.S. every month. If there were assaults or confinement, why would she voluntarily come to the U.S.?," the Bloodhounds star's alleged husband stated.

On the subject of monitoring her phone and social media, he claimed that they mutually agreed to share passwords as a long-distance couple to build trust. He also denied rumors that their marriage was due to a pregnancy or that Sae-ron had an abortion.

"Kim Sae-ron was taking birth control pills and was not thinking about parenting," Mr. A added.

To back his claims, he also shared a marriage certificate issued in New Jersey, USA, allegedly proving their legal union.

Kim Sae-ron's alleged husband made his claims after an individual claiming to be her ex-boyfriend came forward, saying that Sae-ron died because of her family and husband.

