Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer addresses a possible lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron's family against allegations of dating a minor

On March 21, 2025, NoCut News reported that Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team is considering further legal action against the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The conflict has escalated as both sides make strong claims. The key issue remains the allegations that Kim Soo-hyun was involved in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was underage.

Ad

Attorney Kim Jong-bok from LKB & Partners, representing Kim Soo-hyun, responded to inquiries about whether they would sue for defamation regarding these accusations. He stated that, as the team had previously mentioned in their statement, they were reviewing their legal options.

However, Kim Jong-bok emphasized that immediate action was unlikely given the current circumstances. As translated by Google, the attorney stated:

"Like in the first statement, we are considering taking legal action in the future. As stated in the statement yesterday (the 20th), the agency is in deep sorrow and mourning over the passing of former actress Kim Sae-ron. The bereaved family must also be feeling the same way, so for now, we are refraining from taking legal action as much as possible."

Ad

Trending

He further explained that Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, was deeply mourning Kim Sae-ron’s death. They expressed that they understood her family must be experiencing the same grief. Therefore, they were temporarily withholding legal measures.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The controversy intensified on March 20, when Gold Medalist announced legal action against YouTuber Garosero Research Institute, Kim Sae-ron’s family, and an unnamed individual referred to as “Kim Sae-ron’s aunt.”

The lawsuit alleges that they violated laws regarding the distribution of explicit content. This pertains to a leaked image of Kim Soo-hyun that the agency claimed caused him distress.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron’s family has not directly sued Kim Soo-hyun. Their legal action thus far has been directed against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, whom they alleged spread false claims about the actress before her death.

Ad

Background of Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun's case: Allegations, legal battles, and more

The controversy began with Kim Sae-ron’s death in February. She reportedly took her own life on February 16, 2025, a date that coincides with Soo-hyun's birthday.

After her death, claims emerged alleging that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor. These allegations reportedly came from Kim Sae-ron’s family, specifically, an individual referred to as Sae-ron's "aunt." She claimed that Soo-hyun should apologize for his alleged involvement with the actress.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The actor's agency, Gold Medalist, quickly denied these allegations and announced legal action against those spreading false information. The situation worsened when an explicit image supposedly linked to Soo-hyun was leaked online. In response, the agency confirmed they had reported the incident to the police, asserting that the photo was used to defame the actor.

As tensions escalated, YouTuber Garosero Research Institute and other online sources spread further rumors. This led Gold Medalist to broaden its legal action to include defamation and the unlawful distribution of personal content. Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron’s family initiated legal action against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, alleging that his statements about the late actress were false and detrimental to her mental health.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Throughout the controversy, Soo-hyun has remained silent, with his legal team handling all public statements.

While Kim Sae-ron’s family continues to insist on their claims, they have yet to file any lawsuit directly against the actor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback