"We have met up a total of 4 times"- Kim Sae-ron's husband denies assault in a new detailed statement, reveals picture of marriage certificate

On March 25, 2025, Kim Sae-ron's husband denied the alleged assault and revealed a picture of their marriage certificate through the Garosero Research Institute YouTube official channel. He mentioned that the structure of his house in America made it impossible for him to execute any assault against the female artist.

It was a quiet apartment with a feeble soundproofing system. If any violence had occurred, the residents on the next floor would have immediately made a report. He elaborated that assault in America resulted in strong legal responsibility, and he was someone who received a thorough upbringing. He confessed that he met her four times in total.

The husband struck the question that there was no reason for her to fly to the USA if he was abusing her. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"After I met Kim Sae-ron for the first time, from November 2024 to February 2025, we have met up a total of 4 times. Apart from the first time I met her in November 2024, as I had to go to work, the last three times were when she came to visit me in America every month. If assault and incarceration had taken place, why would Kim Sae-ron voluntarily come to America each time?"

Kim Sae-ron's husband mentioned that he felt sorry that she had to take a long flight to meet him

He further elaborated he felt sorry for Kim Sae-ron, who had to take a long flight and went through the strict immigration procedure at the airport. He confessed that he did his best both financially and emotionally for her so that she would be elated visiting America.

For those unversed, earlier YouTuber Lee Jin-hoo released a video where he claimed that Kim Sae-ron's husband blackmailed, threatened, and forced her to marry him. He also accused him of forcing her to have an abortion and subjecting her to a physical assault. He strongly stated that the people who allegedly claimed that they had the photos of physical abuse should publicize them. He also noted that if it was necessary he would undergo police investigations.

The husband confessed that they shared the passwords of each other's social media accounts. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"As we were in a long-distance relationship, we did not restrict access to each other's handphones and social media accounts in terms of passwords. In actuality, Kim Sae-ron used my phone to contact people many times, and we freely shared our passwords with each other, and more, in order to build trust as a married couple."

Kim Sae-ron's husband stated that they exchanged promises as a couple through direct messages. They agreed to share every minute of information mutually. He further shared he could provide a statement about it, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Whenever she was in America, she was always with me, and we shared everything with each other, without secrets. I am suspicious of how they portrayed this as me "monitoring her moves," but I think that this is a mutually agreeable choice you can make as a couple. I can prove this with a written agreement we made as a couple."

Additionally, the husband claimed that they never decided to have any children. He dismissed the claims that she was pregnant. He also affirmed that he never threatened her to marry him.

