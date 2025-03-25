"Taking birth control pills"- Kim Sae-ron's husband denies that she was pregnant in a new statement

On March 25, 2025, Kim Sae-ron's husband denied pregnancy rumors in a new statement released through Garosero Research Institute's official YouTube channel. He mentioned she was not pregnant with his child and addressed speculations that began circulating in January 2025. However, he stated that they met for the first time in mid-to-late November 2024.

He explained that they became serious for each other when she visited America. Kim Sae-ron's husband stated that the timelines did not match. He further added that they had no intention of having children, and that she was on birth control. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"We were not thinking about children, so Kim Sae-ron was taking birth control pills."

Kim Sae-ron's husband denied that he threatened her to marry him

The late actress' husband strongly emphasized that he could provide evidence that she agreed to their marriage without any compulsion. He added that he did not force her to marry him due to pregnancy and mentioned that they loved each other. He also denied any use of violence and added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"It is a severe form of humiliation of the late Kim Sae-ron to claim that she was threatened into marriage due to pregnancy, etc. Who gets married due to threats? We both loved each other and Kim Sae-ron also passionately agreed to the marriage, showing that she wanted to proceed with it. I can provide evidence for this."

The husband stated that he did not compel her to stay in the marriage through violence. They were occupied with the research on how they could annul their marriage by mutual agreement. He also mentioned that he could provide proof of their relationship from the last handwritten card from her.

According to the husband, they both decided to annul their marriage without letting anyone know that they had been married for a short duration. However, the fabricated information about their personal lives and marriages, along with unverified accusations from her ex-boyfriend, was disseminated by YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, Kwak Tae-young, and her former manager.

"We both decided that it would be better to quietly void the marriage without letting people know that we had been wed for a short time overseas. But false information about our personal lives and marriage, and unconfirmed claims from her ex-boyfriend, were spread through recordings by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, Director Kwak Tae Young, and her previous manager."

Additionally, he described how they met and legally married in America. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"I met Kim Sae-ron around mid-to-late November 2024, thanks to an introduction from an acquaintance. Thanks to having a strong attraction to each other despite the short time, we got married legally in America, where I live on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present."

He explained that they were too quick without any serious consideration of factors such as falling in love, practical challenges such as long-distance relationships, and personality differences.

For those unversed, the late actress was found dead by a friend on February 16, 2025.

