Kim Sae-ron's family dismisses marriage and abortion rumors

On March 20, 2025, the South Korean media outlet TV Report shared that Kim Sae-ron's family dismissed marriage and abortion rumors. The operator, Kim Se-ui of the Garosero Research Institute, mentioned that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho had uploaded a fabricated video titled "The Truth Hidden by the Bereaved Family," claiming that the late actress had a wedding and abortion.

Garosero Institute stated that Kim Sae-ron's family did not try to hide anything. They elaborated that the bereaved family had no idea about her marriage. They added:

"The bereaved family said they never hid it. The bereaved family said they never heard that Kim Sae-ron was married and had no idea about it. They also said they don't understand why the manager would say something like that to Lee Jin-ho about the abortion."

Garosero Institute revealed that Kim Sae-ron's family denied that a manager paid 20 million won for her hospital bills.

Through the YouTube channel, Garosero Institute revealed that the grieving family claimed that they never heard anything about a manager paying 20 million won hospital bills for the late actress. They added:

"I don't understand at all the fact that the manager paid 20 million won instead of Kim Sae-ron's hospital bill because no one paid it."

The operator also revealed that he had met her mother the previous day who seemed shattered. She questioned how her daughter was being defamed and brutalized in the manner that was taking place.

The family was about to hold an emergency press conference at around 5 p.m. on March 20, 2025. However, they decided not to go ahead with it as she claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Jin-ho continued to harass her.

For those unversed, Lee Jin-ho released a video on March 19, 2025, through his official YouTube channel, 'Entertainment President Lee Jin-ho' where he claimed that she was already married by the time she decided to commit suicide. According to him, she shared multiple pictures with an unidentified man, which she deleted within a few minutes. She captioned the post,

'Marry.'

He also revealed a recording of a conversation that reportedly happened between the late actress and her previous agency's staff member. During the conversation, which reportedly was regarding the photos, she allegedly claimed that they were uploaded by her boyfriend after an argument.

She also allegedly confirmed that she was threatened to marry him after getting pregnant. Since, then, she resided in New York with him.

In recent news, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has filed a criminal lawsuit against Garosero Institute and Kim Sae-ron's family as they shared a photo of the Queen of Tears where he wore no pants during a live broadcast.

