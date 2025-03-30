Sulli’s brother claims Kim Soo-hyun contacted their mom to silence him amid 'Real' controversy over alleged pressure on late actress to film bed scene

On March 29, 2025, Sulli’s brother publicly addressed Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram through his Instagram page (@k.d.bomba). He claimed the actor allegedly reached out to his mother instead of addressing him directly.

Choi accused Kim Soo-hyun of trying to silence him amid the ongoing Real controversy.

"Did you like nagging my mom instead of talking to me? You low-life Korean b*****d. You spent 48 hours coming up with the idea of calling my mom and having her shut my mouth. You're a f**king idiot," the brother wrote in the post as translated by Koreaboo.

This comes after the brother referred to as 'A' released a statement on March 28, 2025, through Sports Kyunghyang, demanding answers from Kim Soo-hyun and director Lee Sa-rang. He alleged that his sister was pressured into filming a bed scene without a body double in Real.

"During Sulli’s funeral, we heard from staff and actors that her bedroom scene with Kim Soo Hyun was originally not as detailed in the script. We would like to hear Kim Soo Hyun’s position on this," he stated.

"As far as I know there was a body double for Sulli's nude scene at the time of filming, and the body double was on set, why didn't they use a body double and persuade Sulli to do the bed scene and the n*de scene."

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, replied to the resurfaced allegations about the late actress. They told iMBC Entertainment on March 28 that they are “currently verifying the situation.”

Sulli’s brother's previous posts

Previously, the brother made several posts that many believed were about Kim Soo-hyun. In one, he mentioned someone named "Kim," which was widely assumed to refer to the actor.

"Mr. Kim, I have a lot to say, but I can't do it. You will fall from high places, hold on tight," Sulli's brother posted in an Instagram post.

Though Choi didn’t initially name Kim Soo-hyun, he called out fans for defending the actor. Sulli's brother had previously urged Kim to respond but, after receiving no direct reply, questioned his actions once again.

Director Lee Jung-seob has spoken out as the Real controversy resurfaces. He was the film’s original director before Kim Soo-hyun’s cousin, Lee Sa-rang, took over. Lee has been active on social media, discussing the film’s past and criticizing Kim Soo-hyun. On March 28, 2025, Lee reposted a netizen’s comment about the issue and added (as reported by Star News):

"Thank you. I've been heartbroken for a long time."

Lee, who stepped down after filming, also commented on recent discussions about Kim Soo-hyun’s past connection to Kim Sae-ron as a minor. He reacted to a post about Kim Soo-hyun, saying:

"Same old scheme, insulting. Trauma XX."

Kim Soo-hyun is facing allegations of dating the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Her bereaved family claimed to the Garosero Research Institute that they were in a relationship from 2015, when she was 16.

Gold Medalist initially denied the claim. However, they later stated that the two actors dated from 2019 to 2020 after she became an adult. The statement came after the release of their images together.

