Late actress Sulli's brother’s latest Instagram post captioned “Sadist" speculated to be aimed at Kim Soo-hyun amidst ongoing controversy

On March 26, Choi Geon-hee, the brother of the late actress Sulli, shared a new black post on Instagram allegedly targeting Kim Soo-hyun. The post was captioned "Sadist" which raised suspicions among netizens due to its timing.

While the post did not denote a specific individual, people assumed that Choi Geon-hee directed his post to Kim Soo-hyun due to his ongoing controversy involving a relationship with an underage actress. It is important to note that this is Choi Geon-hee’s fifth post, which was speculated to be directed at the Queen of Tears actor.

Previously, he shared another mysterious message on Instagram. He wrote,

"Kim-ssi, I have a lot to say, but I can't. You're going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight."

The use of "Kim-ssi" (a common Korean surname) further fueled fan assumptions that these messages pertain to Kim Soo-hyun.

In response to the influx of comments from Kim's supporters, Choi Geon-hee addressed the situation, stating,

"I didn't even mention Soo Hyun's name, and yet people came swarming in instantly... Must be driving you crazy too, not being able to fact-check anything, right?"

The background to this developing story features the work history between Sulli and Kim Soo-hyun. In 2017, they appeared in the film Real directed by Lee Sa-rang. He is Kim Soo-hyun's cousin and both co-founded the agency GOLD MEDALIST.

The film was criticized due to its abstract plot, but Sulli received even more attention due to her provocative scenes. Due to the massive backlash and criticism, Sulli faced severe emotional and mental distress. On October 14, 2019, the actress died by s*icide in her apartment, where her brother found her body.

Kim Soo-hyun's intimate texts to late Kim Sae-ron exposed

On March 27, 2025, Bu Ji-seok, the attorney representing the family of Kim Sae-ron, held a press conference in Seoul. He revealed messages from the late actress's phone dating back to June 2016, when she was 17 at the time.

The messages are said to contain affectionate terminology and s*xualized content from Kim Soo-hyun.

This information undermines prior claims made by the Queen of Tears actor's representatives that the two only became romantically involved once the actress was no longer a minor.

These text message screenshots added weight to the previous reports from the YouTube channel Garosero Institute, which claimed the relationship spanned six years, starting in 2015 when Kim Sae-ron was 15.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul residence on February 16, 2025. The police confirmed that it was s*icide.

In May 2022, she was involved in a drunk-driving incident that led to significant public backlash and professional setbacks. Due to her DUI case, she was ousted from the entertainment industry. She had to work part-time in cafés to make ends meet.

