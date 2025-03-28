What is the controversy surrounding Sulli's role in Real? Late actress' brother raises suspicions over Kim Soo-hyun allegedly forcing nude bed scenes

On March 28, 2025, Sports Kyunghyang reported that the family of the late Sulli (Choi Jin-ri) had raised concerns over her role in the 2017 film Real. The concerns were particularly regarding the nude and bed scenes involving actor Kim Soo-hyun.

The actress' older brother publicly called for an explanation from Kim Soo-hyun and director Lee Sa-rang. He questioned why certain intimate scenes were included when they were reportedly not part of the original script.

This issue gained attention amid the recent tragic death of actress Kim Sae-ron and her family's allegations against Kim Soo-hyun. The actress's family accused the actor of dating her while she was a minor and pressuring her financially. Sulli's brother expressed that he could not remain silent after witnessing the unfolding situation surrounding Kim Sae-ron.

He extended his condolences to her family and stated that unresolved questions from Sulli's past should no longer be ignored. As translated by the outlet Koreaboo, the late actress' brother said:

"We have spent the past six years in great sorrow and in tears, but we have also felt a lot of gratitude for the support and consideration many people have given us. We could not just ignore Kim Sae Ron’s death as if it didn’t have any relation to us. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family. We urge that [Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Ro Be] address these issues."

At the core of his concerns were three main points. First was whether Kim Soo-hyun had a role in persuading the actress to perform a bed scene that was not originally included in the script.

The next concern was why a body double, reportedly present, was not used for her nude scene. The last concern was the inconsistency in statements regarding the absence of a body double. Witnesses claimed the double was actually on set. Sulli's brother insisted that these matters should be addressed. He emphasized that testimonies gathered at her funeral suggested she was pressured into filming the scenes.

Sulli's mental state after appearing in Real also became a point of discussion. According to her family, she had told close acquaintances that she would never act in another film, as reported by Sports Kyunghyang. She reportedly sought psychiatric treatment due to distress from the experience.

The resurfacing of these concerns six years after her passing has led to renewed scrutiny of the film and its production process.

All we know about Sulli's recent case as Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist releases a statement

Sulli was a former member of the girl group f(x) who later pursued acting. Her decision to take on mature roles, which included her performance in Real, sparked mixed reactions. In October 2019, she was found deceased in her home. Her passing was linked to online harassment and personal struggles.

Her brother's recent accusations against Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Sa-rang have drawn significant attention. He continues to post cryptic messages on social media. Some of his posts directly reference Real, while others appear to be veiled warnings aimed at Kim Soo-hyun.

In response to the allegations, MBC News reported that Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement and denied any wrongdoing. The company stated that they are looking into the matter, remarking:

"We are currently checking."

In the years since her tragic passing in 2019, the late actress's family has remained relatively private. However, her brother recently became vocal on social media and posted cryptic messages directed at an unnamed individual, believed to be Kim Soo-hyun. His statements have led netizens to speculate about undisclosed conflicts and unresolved issues regarding Sulli's experience in Real.

Despite the agency's response, the controversy continues to grow. Many called for transparency regarding the actress's experience on set.

