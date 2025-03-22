Late K-pop idol Sulli’s brother bashes Kim Soo-hyun’s fans for leaving hate comments after assuming his recent Instagram post was aimed at the actor

On March 22, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun again came into the spotlight when the late idol Sulli’s older brother, Choi Dae-hee, posted a cryptic message. He shared a blank image on Instagram with a caption citing someone named “Kim.” Many speculated he was referring to the actor.

"Mr. Kim, I have a lot to say, but I can't do it. You will fall from high places, hold on tight," Choi Dae-hee stated in an Instagram post.

Many think it could be Kim Soo-hyun due to his past connection with Sulli. The vague post has left netizens curious.

The rumors trace back to Real (2017), where Sulli and Kim Soo-hyun worked together. The film was directed by Lee Sa-rang. It was controversial for its unclear plot and focus on Sulli’s nude scenes. With this connection, netizens quickly linked the cryptic post to the 37-year-old. Although there’s no solid proof.

Sulli was discovered dead at her residence in Seongnam, South Korea, at the age of 25. Her manager found her body after she didn’t reply to calls. As rumors grew, Sulli’s brother posted another blank image, but this time addressing the backlash. He denied mentioning Kim Soo-hyun and called out those making assumptions.

"How come fans are not more helpful? I didn't even mention Suhyun's name," Sulli's older brother wrote in another Instagram post.

Sulli’s brother criticized those who frequently mention his sister in controversies. Choi said that people who claim to care aren’t actually helping. He also talked about struggling with fact-checking for years, hinting at rumors or misinformation. He stated that he would not comment further, as others would already be addressing the issue.

Kim Soo-hyun to attend Taiwan fan event amid controversy

Kim Soo-hyun is set to attend the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival in Taiwan on March 30, 2025. This marks his first public appearance since his personal life controversy. Despite speculation, organizers confirmed the event will go ahead. Around 50 police officers will be present, but this is standard protocol. He will participate for 40 minutes, meeting 200 fans chosen by lottery.

Concerns over his attendance arose due to ongoing backlash following accusations linking him to actress Kim Sae-ron’s death. Kim Sae-ron’s aunt alleged that the Queen of Tears star was involved with the actress when she was underage, holding him responsible for her passing.

However, his agency, Gold Medalist, refuted these claims after an investigation. According to them, the two began dating in 2019 when Kim Sae-ron was an adult. They claimed that the two actors broke up in 2020.

Further controversy arose when Kim Sae-ron posted private photos with the South Korean superstar in March 2024. His agency claimed the photos were from 2020, not her underage years. They also noted her outfit was released in June 2019, debunking claims the pictures were from 2016.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun lost brand deals with Prada and Dinto following the controversy. Reports say he could face a 1.32 billion KRW penalty if he withdraws from the Taiwan event. Despite this, organizers confirmed the actor would attend as planned.

