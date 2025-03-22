Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming Taiwan fanmeet to contain heavy security as actor reportedly set to make first public comeback at the event amid controversy

On March 22, 2025, Taiwanese media outlet ET Today reported that actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Taiwan fan meeting is still on for March 30. This comes despite his recent break from public activities over a privacy controversy. Organizers approved the event will go forward as scheduled due to contractual commitments.

The festival, part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, will run from March 28 to 30. This will be the Queen of Tears star’s first public event since the controversy. The publication also reported that cancellation was considered, but organizers stuck to their plan.

Authorities are deploying 50 officers at the venue for security. Event officials stated that the measure is for overall crowd management, not solely for Kim Soo-hyun. Entry to the fan meeting will be strictly regulated. Attendees must be 18 or older, with tickets distributed through a lottery system.

A pre-lottery picked 200 attendees for the 40-minute event. It’s free, except for the festival’s general entry fee. As reported, if Kim Soo-hyun cancels the event, he could face a KRW 1.32 billion ($911,000) penalty.

Good Day episode canceled, Knock-Off release delayed after Kim Soo-hyun controversy

MBC’s Good Day, a variety show featuring 1988-born celebs is making edits after Kim Soo-hyun’s controversy. A recent episode had altered segments that sparked backlash, leading to this week’s episode being scrapped. The production team said they required time to cut the 37-year-old's footage and "reorganize" the show.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off has been postponed. On March 21, 2025, a representative of the platform confirmed that they have suspended the release plan.

"After careful review, we decided to put on hold the plan to release Knockoff," a Disney+ representative told Yonhap News on March 21, 2025.

This delay has also affected actress Jo Bo-ah, for whom Knock-Off marked a major comeback project after her marriage to a non-celebrity.

The series was planned for a two-season release, with an official announcement for Knock-Off season 1 originally scheduled for April. The production reportedly cost 60 billion KRW. However, with the current situation, the future of the project remains uncertain.

In a separate development, Gold Medalist has filed criminal complaints against Kim Sae-eui and an unnamed person claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt, for posting an alleged image of Kim Soo-hyun with his pants down at Kim Sae-ron’s house. The charges include dispersing explicit content.

The agency also accused the Garo Sero Research Institute of threatening to release more images.

It was reportedly shared during a live broadcast on the YouTube channel. According to the agency, the image was taken when the two actors, both adults, were in a relationship. The agency also claims the photo was never meant for public release.

