Kim Soo-hyun’s Taiwan Fan Meeting maintains schedule despite controversy, reportedly adds 18+ restriction

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun was scheduled to attend the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival hosted by 7-Eleven Taiwan on March 30 for a 40-minute fan meeting. While this event was announced before the break out of the actor's recent dating controversy with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, his appearance on the same has not been canceled despite the backlash he has been receiving following the exposé.

Additionally, the actor is also expected to suffer a loss of 1.3 billion won as a cancellation fee if he fails to attend the event, as reported by Naver on March 20. However, the event has now added a restriction for the attendees, making it a fan meeting where only people who are 18 and above can participate.

For those unaware, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report on March 11 alleging a six-year-long relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron despite their 12-year age gap. They reportedly started dating in 2015, when Sae-ron was 15 years old while Soo-hyun was 27 years old.

Garosero Research Institute releases YouTube report, exposing Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's alleged relationship

On March 11, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report alleging the relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. While this report led to grooming allegations against the actor, it also further claimed that the actor and his agency stand as potential reasons behind Kim Sae-ron's death.

According to the report, the alleged relationship ended around the time of Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident in 2022. The actress joined Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, when it was established, and was also one of the founding members of same. Therefore, during the DUI incident, Garosero Research Institute stated that the actor and his agency helped her with the finances.

They reportedly lent her 700 million KRW that she needed to close the case's compensation fee. Later, Kim Sae-ron departed the agency with the promise that she'd repay the amount slowly. However, the report claimed that Gold Medalist sent her a formal notice in 2024 demanding her to repay the money, and pressurized her with the same.

Since the actress didn't have the financial stability to repay the amount, she tried reaching out to Kim Soo-hyun through several ways to better understand the situation. However, she received no response from the same. During the airing of Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-hyun's 2024 K-drama series, the actress also released and soon deleted an old picture of her and Soo-hyun.

Gold Medalist shut down the dating rumors at that time but the YouTube report expressed that this was one of Sae-ron's efforts to get a response from Soo-hyun. Since all her tries failed and the pressure continued to increase, she reportedly took her own life on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday, February 16, 2025.

So far, a few pictures and videos of Soo-hyun allegedly spending time at Sae-ron's house have been shared by Garosero Research Institute. Gold Medalist, on the other hand, denied the grooming allegations and stated that the two only dated as majors. They also expressed that the actor was not involved in the financial feud related to Kim Sae-ron.

