"Handling the crisis through three different divisions"- Korean media outlet speculates Kim Soo-hyun team's alleged strategy amid dating controversy

On Wednesday, March 19, the South Korean media outlet Newsen released an article on Kim Soo-hyun and his team's three separate divisions handling the ongoing controversy between the actor and Kim Sae-ron.

The article alleged that three divisions are working to resolve and respond to the situation. The first is a law firm that oversees legal matters, and the second is the management team that takes care of the media. The last team is the crisis management team, which is actively engaged in the controversy, as reported by Newsen.

The article also speculated that this team has been retracing details regarding Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with Kim Sae-ron and has also been dissecting factors that led to her death. This team's practices also involved meeting with the late actress' acquaintances and other officials to obtain their testimony. Here's part of the article released by Newsen:

"Kim Soo-hyun’s team is currently handling the crisis through three separate divisions. A law firm serves as the central control tower, overseeing legal matters, while the management team monitors media and advertising. Additionally, an internal and external team of crisis management experts is actively engaged."

The news media outlet's article continued,

"This crisis management team has reportedly been retracing the circumstances leading up to Kim Sae-ron’s death by meeting with her acquaintances and former agency officials, raising speculation that they may have obtained significant testimonies or evidence."

All you need to know about the dating exposé between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron

On March 11, the Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the alleged six-year relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The report explained that the two dated between 2015 and 2021, when Sae-ron was 15 years old while Soo-hyun was 27 years old, thereby leading to grooming allegations against the actor.

The report added that their relationship ended around the time of Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident in 2022. The actress joined Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, in 2019, when it was established, and also stands as one of the founder members of the agency. Therefore, when the DUI incident unfolded, Gold Medalist and Soo-hyun reportedly took care of the finances related to the case.

This included the 700 million KRW they paid on the actress's behalf. While she left the agency later, she promised to pay back the amount in smaller fractions. In 2024, according to the report, Kim Sae-ron received a formal notice from Gold Medalist, demanding she repays the money.

Since Kim Sae-ron didn't have the finances to do the same, she contacted Kim Soo-hyun to understand the situation better. However, the actor was unresponsive to the actress despite her several tries. Therefore, according to Garosero Research Institute, the actress took her own life on February 16, which falls on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday, due to financial pressure.

Gold Medalist released a response statement explaining that Kim Soo-hyun was never directly involved in the financial feud between the agency and the actress. They also rebutted the grooming allegation and stated that while the two did date, Kim Sae-ron was not a minor when they started dating.

Regardless, Garosero Research Institute has been releasing videos and pictures of the two, claiming the relationship was when Kim Sae-ron was a minor.

