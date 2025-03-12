"He's clearly a misogynist" - Netizens slam Kim Soo-hyun as alleged old Cyworld post about his ideal type resurfaces

On March 11, 2025, Netizens on The Qoo, an online forum site in South Korea, discussed an old Vogue Korea article that mentioned Kim Soo-hyun's alleged Cyworld post in its feature about the "Black History of Stars."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the Cyworld post, Kim Soo-hyun allegedly wrote about his ideal type. The translation of the post by Pannchoa on The Qoo reads,

"I want you to be sad, want to die, and be regretful because of me. No matter who you look at, you should only think of me. You should never suspect anything of me. You can't concern yourself with my matters because it bothers me. I'm good at swearing."

Ad

The post further states that his ideal type should be capable of managing his short temper, should not attempt to correct him, and must attend to his health. The post ends with:

"Now, try and love me. Throw me away if you can't. So at least I can cry sorrowfully."

For the uninitiated, Cyworld is a South Korean social networking service that is roughly equivalent to MySpace in the United States.

Ad

Netizens took to social media to express their anger and disbelief over the post that emerged amidst the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 years old. One netizen said:

"He's clearly a misogynist."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments surfaced on X, slamming the actor stated:

"I blame ppl who ignored these comments for a celeb to become so powerful that its almost impossible to take them down now!" exclaimed another netizen.

"OMG! There's no doubt about it; he is a real psychopath," reacted another netizen.

"How casually he revealed his true intentions many times showing sign he's big sh*t psycho but we all were blind he shouldn't get spare should get 100000 more pain suffering the way she get because of him," remarked another netizen.

Ad

More comments from netizens read:

"and i thought he was a good person, since he’s from a poor family and earned everything himself. fame doesn’t change them, it reveals their true identity," commented another netizen.

"If this is true, then he’s really twisted. No wonder he prefers young girls. No self-respecting, grown, independent woman would stand for his bullsh*t," wrote another netizen.

Ad

"Disgusting, he's a p*dophile & psychopath," another netizen commented.

More about the controversy surrounding the alleged dating scandal between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, 2025, a video released by a YouTube channel named Garo Sero Institute featuring the late actress Kim Sae-ron's aunt sparked controversy. The aunt alleged that Kim Sae-ron had been in a six-year romantic relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun, which began when she was 15 years old.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple's relationship ended in 2022 after Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident. The aunt also alleged that Kim Sae-ron helped Kim Soo-hyun establish his management company, GOLD MEDALIST in 2019, providing free labour that included directing new talent and giving acting lessons.

After Kim Sae-ron's contract with the GOLD MEDALIST ended, the agency reportedly sent her a notice to repay approximately $483,000 in damages. The aunt claimed that when the actor tried to contact the Queen of Tears actor, he ignored her calls.

Ad

The aunt also alleged that Kim Sae-hon struggled financially due to her inability to repay the debt. The late actress's family claims to have the evidence of the alleged relationship, which they planned to reveal through the Garo Sero Institute.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead at home in Seongdong District on February 16 at 4:54 PM. Authorities reported no signs of foul play or evidence of a note at the scene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback