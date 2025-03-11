"I'll briefly reveal two photos today" — Garosero Research Institute demands Kim Soo-hyun's apology to Kim Sae-ron's family

On March 11, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released another update regarding the allegations against actor Kim Soo-hyun. The controversy began after late actress Kim Sae-ron's aunt accused him of having a relationship with the actress when she was a minor.

Ad

Garosero demanded that Kim Soo-hyun publicly apologize to Kim Sae-ron's family before they escalated the situation further. They warned that they would expose even more damaging details if he remained silent.

Despite Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issuing a firm denial and threatening legal action, Garosero has continued to release more claims and evidence against the Queen of Tears star. In a recent post on its YouTube community page, Garosero dismissed the legal warning from Kim Soo-hyun's agency, mocking their attempt to shut down the accusations.

Ad

Trending

The channel claimed that they originally planned to move on from the issue but decided to reveal additional evidence after the agency's statement. They announced that two more photos related to the case would be shared, hinting that they hold even more damaging information. As translated by Google, the post read:

"Because of the stupid and shameless Kim Soo Hyun, I have no choice but to expose Kim Soo Hyun again today. Because we have to work hard to oppose the impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol... I was going to end the broadcast yesterday, but...since Kim Soo-hyun started talking nonsense about 'false facts', I will first briefly reveal two photos today."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The YouTube channel also alleged that Kim Soo-hyun would never be able to enter the U.S. again due to the nature of the accusations. They further emphasized that their motivation was not financial. Referencing a comment from an online forum, they said that while others might have demanded money, they released the information publicly without seeking financial compensation.

All we know about the ongoing controversy involving Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron

The allegations against Kim Soo-hyun first surfaced when Kim Sae-ron's aunt appeared at Garosero Research Institute. They claimed that the actor had been in a relationship with the late actress since she was 15.

Ad

She also alleged that after their breakup, the actor's agency demanded 700 million KRW (approximately USD 480,000) from Kim Sae-ron. This contributed to her financial struggles before her passing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the shocking claims, Gold Medalist strongly denied the accusations, calling them groundless and warning that they would take legal action against the YouTube channel for spreading false information. They urged the public to avoid circulating unverified rumors.

They also stated that the agency was mourning Kim Sae-ron's passing and found it distressing that such claims were being made. As per Sports Donga, the label claimed:

"Hello, this is Gold Medalist Co., Ltd. We would like to share our official statement regarding today’s YouTube broadcast by Garosero Research Institute concerning our actor, Kim Soohyun. The claims made by Garosero Research Institute about Kim Soohyun in their YouTube broadcast are completely false."

Ad

They further continued:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the late Kim Saeron, who was once part of our company, and we sincerely mourn her loss. However, Garosero Research Institute’s spread of these false claims only mimics the actions of so-called ‘cyber wreckers,’ something the late Kim Saeron deeply struggled with during her lifetime."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the agency's response, Garosero has refused to back down, insisting that they have more evidence and are willing to release it if Kim Soo-hyun does not address the allegations.

As the situation unfolds, many are closely watching how the actor and his agency will handle the escalating controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback