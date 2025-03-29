Original 'Real' director Lee Jung-sub, who left filming mid-way, breaks silence amid Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli controversy

On March 29, 2025, News 1 reported that Lee Jung-sub, the original director of the film Real who left filming midway, spoke for the first time about the controversy involving Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli. This controversy was raised by Sulli's older brother on March 28, 2025, concerning her bed scenes in the movie.

Ad

On March 28, 2025, Director Lee Jung-sub reposted a social media message on his X account. The reposted message noted that someone referenced a tweet they wrote in 2017 about the replacement of the director of the movie, Real.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet gained attention again because of that actor. However, now that the movie is out, they can confidently assert that Director Lee Jung-sub is not responsible for the film.

He wrote under the reposted message,

"Thank you, I was really heartbroken for a long time," as reported by News 1 and translated by Google.

The director has been active on social media and frequently seen reposting multiple posts on X regarding Kim Soo-hyun, adding his own comments criticizing him.

Ad

He also wrote a post about the late actress Sulli on March 12, 2025, who was also the lead actress of the movie Real. He began by saying how this child (Sulli) sent him numerous pictures of her asking which one he liked best.

He also mentioned that he pretended to be annoyed, saying they were all pretty and he couldn't choose. He ended his post by stating,

"I still hear the voice asking for the answer sometimes, so even now I look at the photo with a sad face for a long time to choose which photo I like the most." as translated by Google.

Ad

The movie, Real follows the story of a gangster who emerges to claim ownership of a casino only to be confronted by a mysterious investor with uncanny resemblance to him. The movie starred Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli in the titular role.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to News 1's report, the director of the film was changed to Lee Sa-rang during post-production. Lee Sa-rang is the CEO of the production company and is also a member of Kim Soo-hyun's family.

More about the controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun for the movie, Real

Choi, Sulli's older brother, took to Instagram on March 28, 2025, and shared a screenshot of a newspaper article accompanied by the message,

Ad

"Gold, please respond as soon as possible with the answer I want. Not the words you want to say.” as reported by The Korea Times.

Earlier, he posted a black screen with a message stating that it had been six years since his sister passed away. Now, the pain is coming his way, and he hopes that he doesn't break too soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the same day, Sports Kyunghyang published a statement from Sulli's elder brother, which conveyed a mix of sorrow and determination. He said that six years have passed that were filled with grief and tears, and he is grateful for the kindness and support of many.

He further stated that he could not overlook Kim Sae-ron's passing as just another loss and offered sincere condolences to the family. He raised concerns about a 2017 bed scene from the filming of the movie, Real. He shared that he had heard that a body double was on set despite the reports that she could not come due to illness.

Ad

He said,

"Since the people involved are no longer with us, it's difficult to verify. But I ask Kim Soo-hyun and then-director Lee Sa-rang (Lee Ro-be) to clarify their positions.” as reported by The Korea Times

He continued, stating that he heard from multiple staff members and fellow actors that the bed scenes between Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli were not part of the original script. He wished to hear Kim Soo-hyun's position on this.

Ad

He emphasized that if a body double was present on the set, then why was her sister persuaded and pressured to perform the scene herself? He also questioned the body double's attendance due to illness and sought clarification from Kim Soo-hyun and the director.

Notably, Real starring Kim Soo-hyun and Sulli featured several intense scenes, including nudity. Moreover, Director Lee Sa-rang is the co-founder of Kim Soo-hyun's management agency, GOLD MEDALIST. Sulli's family claimed that she experienced significant psychological distress after filming the movie.

Ad

In other news, the actor is also facing criticism for his alleged dating scandal involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback