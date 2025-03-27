Kim Sae-ron’s alleged unsent letter to Kim Soo-hyun revealed, mentions a 5-6 year relationship and “first love” confession

On March 27, 2025, Xports News reported that a letter allegedly written by the late actress Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun was revealed during a press conference held by her bereaved family in Seoul. The letter was reportedly never sent. It detailed their relationship, which she claimed lasted five to six years. In the letter, Kim Sae-ron referred to Kim Soo-hyun as her "first and last love" and also expressed sadness over being ignored by him.

In the latest letter that was revealed, she reportedly wrote about feeling abandoned after leaving Gold Medalist, and stated that no one from the company responded to her calls. She also apologized for a previous post that caused trouble and insisted that she never intended to make things difficult for him.

As translated by an X user @translatingsk, she wrote,

"I'm writing because I want to clear up the misunderstandings between us. I couldn’t reach anyone at the company, and I was scared of the lawsuit. Still, I’m sorry for posting the picture. I only posted it in hopes that the company would respond. I didn’t mean to cause harm, and I apologize for that."

She allegedly continued in writing,

"Honestly, the people at Gold Medalist make me feel really uncomfortable and scared. After leaving the company, no one answered my calls. I never intended to make things difficult for you. I sincerely wish you happiness."

She also allegedly wrote about their relationship that lasted for five to six years.

"I realized that we were together for about 5-6 years. You were my first and last love, so I hope you won’t avoid me. Seeing you completely ignoring me and refusing to even acknowledge me makes all that time feel empty and meaningless. Can’t we at least be on good terms? Nothing more, nothing less—just enough to support each other. Do you really hate me that much? Why?"

The actress allegedly concluded her letter with a heartfelt plea and expressed sadness at the possibility that their relationship was truly over. She assured him that she would no longer interfere in his life and hoped he did not harbor resentment toward her.

She wished for a future where they could meet again without bitterness and left her contact information as she wanted him to personally read and respond.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead on February 16, 2025. The date also coincides with Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. Her family accused the actor of dating the Bloodhounds actress for six years while she was still a minor, and of pressuring her to repay a large debt.

Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the claims. The situation escalated when alleged old text messages and photos surfaced and challenged his previous statements about their relationship.

All we know about the updates of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's case ongoing investigations and, more

Along with the letter, Kim Sae-ron’s family also reportedly disclosed text messages exchanged between the actress and Kim Soo-hyun in 2016. As per the report by Sports Chosun, the messages showed affectionate conversations where Sae-ron sent heart emojis while Kim Soo-hyun responded playfully. He mentioned wanting to hug her to sleep.

These messages became controversial as Kim Soo-hyun had previously stated that their romantic relationship only began when she became an adult.

At a press conference, Attorney Boo reportedly stated:

"They are exchanging these kinds of KakaoTalk messages that seem to demand a relationship beyond just hugging. If this relationship is not a romantic one, I would like to ask Kim Soo-hyun what kind of relationship they have."

The attorney also disclosed messages where Kim Sae-ron expressed distress after receiving a 700 million won certification from her former agency, Gold Medalist. He further claimed that Kim Sae-ron had sought help from Kim Soo-hyun, but he did not respond.

The conference also allegedly included self-harm photos of the actress. The attorney emphasized the emotional toll she suffered before her passing.

"I thought a lot about whether or not to release the photos, but I have no choice but to let you know how Kim Sae-ron felt after receiving the certified mail. I tried to give her a letter after receiving the certified mail, but the letter did not arrive, so I'm telling you that she ended up harming herself," he said.

Amid the growing dispute, authorities launched investigations into defamation cases involving both Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed that a complaint related to Kim Soo-hyun was filed on March 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, another case concerning a YouTuber’s comments about Kim Sae-ron was being handled separately.

