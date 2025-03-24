Police to launch defamation investigations involving Kim Soo-hyun and late Kim Sae-ron

On March 24, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that the South Korean authorities announced their plans to investigate defamation cases concerning actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's acting chief, Park Hyun-soo, confirmed the development during a press briefing. He stated that a complaint related to Kim Soo-hyun was filed on March 20, 2025, at the Gangnam Police Station.

The investigation will proceed with interviews and further inquiries. Meanwhile, another case involving YouTuber Lee Jin-ho and defamation allegations linked to Kim Sae-ron was assigned to Seo-daemun Police Station on March 17, 2025. Police stated that the arrangements for questioning are currently being made. The police also stated:

"An autopsy was conducted on 12th, and the initial result was an undetermined cause of death. We are conducting thorough tests, and will proceed with additional investigations once results are available."

The controversy began after Garosero Research Institute released an image allegedly provided by Kim Sae-ron's family. It claimed that the actress and Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship since 2015, when she was still a minor. Initially, Kim Soo-hyun's agency dismissed the claims as false.

For those unaware, the actress was found dead on February 16, 2025, which also coincides with the actor's birthday.

However, when additional photos surfaced, they clarified that the two had dated after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. The accusations led to an ongoing dispute between the family and the actor and were further intensified by legal actions taken by both sides.

Reports indicate that Kim Soo-hyun's representatives filed a complaint against Garosero. They accused the YouTube channel of spreading misleading information.

On the other hand, Kim Sae-ron's family's legal team, represented by lawyer Bu Ji-seok, took action against Lee Jin-ho. He had previously denied that a romantic relationship between the two existed. After Kim Sae-ron's passing on February 16, 2025, Lee Jin-ho removed all related videos from his channel.

Further allegations and investigation updates in Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's scandal

The case has gained attention due to multiple claims made by Kim Sae-ron's family. They insist that Kim Soo-hyun pressured the actress to repay a financial debt of approximately 700 million KRW. They also expressed disappointment with his agency, Gold Medalist, and accused them of handling the matter insensitively.

Moreover, the family has planned to conduct a digital forensic analysis of past photos to substantiate their allegations.

Amid the controversy, the Garosero Research Institute criticized the distribution of a private audio recording of Kim Sae-ron. It was allegedly leaked by her former manager, Kwak Tae-young.

The institute accused him of violating the actress's privacy. It claimed that the recording had caused further distress to her family. Although a press conference was initially scheduled to address the leaked audio, it was later canceled due to the deteriorating health of Kim Sae-ron's mother.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's agency continues to deny the allegations. They maintain that the actor was not involved in any attempts to spread false narratives and argue that legal measures were necessary to address the situation.

In response to Garosero's claims that the agency initially denied the authenticity of a controversial image before pursuing legal action, Gold Medalist asserted that they are focused on protecting their artist's reputation.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to conduct further interviews and gather evidence before concluding.

