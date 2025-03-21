YouTuber Lee Jin-ho releases alleged phone call recording claiming late Kim Sae-ron faced abuse from her alleged husband before passing

On Thursday, March 20, the South Korean YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, @Behind_Master, revealed an alleged phone call recording between Kim Sae-ron's friend and her manager. Through the phone call recording, the friend can be heard talking about how the late actress' alleged husband could be the possible reason behind her death.

The friend talked about how the actress was reportedly married to a Korean American at the time of her death, and according to the YouTuber, she was also pregnant during this relationship. The friend continued to allege that the actress endured a lot of abuse from her husband when she visited him in the US. However, specific details on when she got married or when she visited her alleged husband in the US still remain unveiled.

She also stated that she holds the picture of a bruise on Kim Sae-ron's neck that she got through abuse at the hands of her husband. The phone call recording continued to reveal that the husband also contacted the friend to send abusive messages and threats to the friend. Regardless, the friend chose to stay calm for the sake of the actress.

Here's what the friend stated according to the YouTuber's alleged phone call recording:

"He hit her and caused trouble. I have photos of the assault. I wanted to swear at him, too, but I didn’t respond for the sake of Sae-ron. But he called from another number and cursed at me. Sae-ron said she was so sorry to me. It’s not official, but we suspect she passed away because of him. He continuously verbally attacked and threatened her," as translated by Kbizoom.

The rumor about the actress being married was also speculated by the YouTuber where he released another alleged phone call recording between Kim Sae-ron and her staff. This phone call recording seemingly hinted that she and her staff were a couple and the two were also seen posing in couple pictures on Instagram and liking each other's posts, according to the YouTuber.

However, according to public knowledge, the actress was unmarried and no official sources have confirmed this news about her marriage and pregnancy.

For those who are unaware, Lee Jin-ho is currently facing a lawsuit by Kim Sae-ron's family for his claims that the reveal of the alleged relationship between the actress and Kim Soo-hyun is a staged event. The latest video of the alleged phone-call recording was the YouTuber's potential response to this controversy.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claims Kim Sae-ron's alleged abuse from her husband as the cause of her death

On March 20, the YouTuber Lee Jin-oh's video claimed that the reason for Kim Sae-ron's death is contrary to what Garosero Research Institute has been speculating. On March 11, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the alleged six-year-long relationship between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun.

It also raised grooming allegations since the two not only had a 12-year age gap but Sae-ron was also 15 years old when they allegedly started dating while Soo-hyun was 27 years old. Additionally, the report continued to claim that their alleged relationship ended due to Sae-ron's DUI case in 2022, and Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, helped the actress with the finances for the case.

They lent her 700 million KRW, and Garosero Research Institute stated the agency demanded the money back in 2024 from the actress. Since Sae-ron was not in the financial stability to do the same, she tried to reaching out to Kim Soo-hyun. However, there was reportedly no response from the actor, and as the pressure of repayment increased, the actress decided to take her own life.

Garosero Research Institute also claimed that since the actress died on February 16, the birthday of Kim Soo-hyun, the grooming allegations, and the financial pressure might've been the reason behind her death.

However, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho brings a different perspective to the ongoing controversy.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been debating about what actually went down at the time of Kim Sae-ron's death, which led to her eventual su*cide.

