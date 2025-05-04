What does May the 4th be with you mean? Everything to know about Star Wars Day

'May the 4th be with you' is arguably one of the most popular catchphrases among Star Wars fans. The greeting is well-known in circles that obsess over the franchise and has even become one of its most popular memes.

"May the 4th be with you" is a play on words referencing "May the Force be with you," a common saying among Jedi and believers in the Force within Star Wars. The phrase was first spoken by General Jan Dodonna to his rebel pilots as they prepared to attack the Death Star in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

The original catchphrase, which inspired May the 4th be with you, is uttered several more times in the franchise, including by Han Solo in a conversation with Luke Skywalker, and in a major moment from Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, when Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Anakin Skywalker:

"Goodbye, old friend. May the Force be with you."

While not officially recognized by any government, Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day celebrated each year on May 4.

The history behind May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day

Star Wars, one of the most popular screenplays ever written, directed, and created by George Lucas, was first released in 1977 and immediately became a cultural phenomenon. Now, more than 40 years since that original release, the franchise has produced more than ten films, many of which have grossed some of the highest box office numbers in history.

"May the Fourth be with you" was first used in 1979 by the party of Margaret Thatcher to celebrate her winning her election on May 4th.

In 2001, an organized celebration of Star Wars Day took place at the Toronto Underground Cinema, featuring a variety of fan activities including cosplay and movie screenings. Some thought it was a fad, but much to their surprise, the franchise was revived when Disney bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012.

When The Force Awakens debuted in December 2015, it brought back longtime fans and introduced a whole new generation to a galaxy far, far away. Since Disney became involved with Star Wars Day, it has turned into a worldwide celebration that continues every year, with fans posting "May the 4th be with you" on social media platforms.

The popularity of Star Wars can be seen from generation to generation. With a vast library of films and television series, the Star Wars franchise is destined to remain relevantly recognizable in the landscape of pop culture.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni, premieres exclusively on Disney+ on May the 4th.

The official tagline for the series on the Star Wars website reads:

"Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this 6-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law."

Created by Dave Filoni, the series features a talented voice cast including Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld joins the expansive collection of Star Wars films and series on Disney+, just in time for celebrating "May the 4th be with you" day.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is available to stream on Disney+.

