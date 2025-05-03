Disney+ highlights Andor and other Star Wars shows for May the Fourth

Disney+ recently revealed a special surprise for their fans by announcing a bundle of Star Wars shows that will be available this May. The animated action epic series, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, is set to premiere on May the 4th, which is informally celebrated as Star Wars Day by fans of the epic space adventure franchise.

This will be followed by the release of the new episodes of Andor season 2. As per the schedule, three new episodes will be released on May 6, 2025. The season, which began on April 22, 2025, would conclude with 12 episodes on May 13, 2025.

A brief look at all the Disney+ releases in May 2025

In a video released on YouTube on May 1, 2025, Disney+ revealed its lineup of shows set to premiere this month. A special emphasis was placed on the Star Wars franchise shows.

Andor, the popular action-adventure series starring Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller, is in its second season, which will conclude on May 13, 2025. It has been one of the most successful Disney+ and Star Wars productions in recent times.

In addition to Andor and the animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the video also highlighted the opening of two theme parks at the Disneyland Resort in Hollywood, California. These are Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Below is the list of all the Disney+ shows releasing in May, along with their release dates:

May 1 - Rise Up, Sing Out season 2

May 4 - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

May 6, 13 - Andor season 2

May 6, 13, 20, 27 - The Handmaid's Tale season 6

May 19 - Tucci in Italy

May 17 - WNBA Opening Night

May 15 - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

May 23 - The Last Showgirl

May 10 - NSWL

May 21 - Nine Perfect Strangers

May 16 - Matteo Lane: The AI Dente Special

May 7 - Big City Greens

May 10 - Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals

What is Andor about?

Andor is an action-adventure series from the Star Wars franchise, created and co-written by Tony Gilroy. The story takes place before the events of Rogue One and follows the rebel operative Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, as he tries to lead the rebellion against the Empire. The series delves into the political drama and tension that surrounds a vulnerable universe ravaged by the conflict between the Empire and the rebels.

Here's the official synopsis of the show by Lucasfilm:

"A story about revolution, Andor focuses on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make in the galaxy. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how diverse peoples and worlds became involved. It is an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

As per The Wrap, the series has garnered over $300 million in subscriber revenue for the streaming platform since its release. It is currently in its second season, expanding the lore of the Star Wars universe.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Andor and other Star Wars shows on Disney+.

