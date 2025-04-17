NCIS: Origins is the most critically successful show in the franchise, and there’s good reason to it 

NCIS: Origins is the sixth TV show in the NCIS franchise. It began airing on CBS on October 14, 2024, in a two-hour premiere after season 22 of NCIS. The show takes place in 1991 and focuses on Leroy Jethro Gibbs' earlier career, played by Austin Stowell.

Mark Harmon, who started playing the role in the parent program, narrates in the prequel. The prequel deals with Gibbs’ early cases working with the Naval Investigative Service. Based on Rotten Tomatoes, as of April 2025, NCIS: Origins is at an 88% rating from critics, which is the highest of all NCIS franchise shows.

Unprecedented critical acclaim

NCIS: Origins received an 88% critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, which is higher than the audience scores for NCIS: Sydney (73%), NCIS: Hawai'i (74%), NCIS: Los Angeles (63%), and NCIS: New Orleans (64%).

In an article by Decider on October 14, 2024, critic Joel Keller wrote that the show "promised some background information for Gibbs along with introducing us to how the agency functioned when even other government agencies didn't know it existed." This emphasis on foundational storytelling and agency dynamics has helped determine the show critically.

Compelling character development

Mark Harmon narrates every episode from the point of view of the older Gibbs. Austin Stowell portrays younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his early days in the Naval Investigative Service.

In an interview published by Cinemablend on November 23, 2024, Stowell said that Harmon's participation provided him with important guidance in coherently interpreting the role.

Episode 10, Blue Bayou, and episode 14, To Have and To Hold, are centered around personal moments, including Gibbs' connection with a landlady and Mary Jo's family issues.

Innovative storytelling approach

In an article by Entertainment Weekly on September 17, 2024, the series takes place in 1991, allowing the writers to write about early agency operations and pre-digital investigative techniques. The setting influences the narrative by constraining the use of newer technology, leaving the actors to use more old-fashioned, procedure-based methods.

The show also explores the consequences of personal tragedy for Gibbs, specifically his wife's and daughter's fatalities, which inform his emotional life and growth. Such artistic decisions add to the distinctive tone and style of the show in its larger NCIS franchise.

Audience reception and impact

The show received good audience reactions. Based on reviews by users posted on IMDb, audience members have complimented the show's writing and continuity with the original character.

Audience response to NCIS: Origins (Image via IMDb)

Nevertheless, its launch was concurrent with NCIS: Hawai'i's cancellation. According to an article by People Magazine on May 3, 2025, CBS cited budget as the reason for canceling Hawai'i. Nevertheless, CBS announced that NCIS: Origins would be renewed for another season. The show will make its comeback in the 2025–26 TV season.

An overview of an upcoming episode of NCIS: Origins

Episode 17, titled Darlin', Don't Refrain, is scheduled to air on April 21, 2025. It sees the team continuing to work with the FBI in pursuit of the Sandman case. Agent Wheeler is under increasing pressure, and his family is at breaking point. A string of menacing clues, such as horrific dolls and a sniper, heightened the stakes.

NCIS: Origins airs new episodes every Monday on CBS at 10 pm ET. The episodes will also be available on Paramount+ the next day.

