NCIS: Origins finale plans to introduce a legacy character from the main series

On October 14, 2024, CBS debuted NCIS: Origins, a prequel to NCIS, which provides backstory to the series. The show begins in 1991, presenting Gibbs's debut as an agent at Camp Pendleton, while also showcasing his early days, as depicted by actor Austin Stowell.

The final episode of NCIS: Origins, season 1, will present a youth version of Lara Macy, who also appears in NCIS: Los Angeles. She is the Special Agent in Charge of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles.

Actor Claire Berger steps into the part of Macy to display a determined police investigator who trusts her detective skills and never stops pursuing law enforcement.

In NCIS Season 6, Louise Lombard played Lara Macy, heading the Special Agent unit for Special Projects in Los Angeles. Her introduction to NCIS: Origins starts with her background and establishes her professional relationship with Gibbs.

Introduction of Lara Macy in the NCIS series

The NCIS series features Lara Macy as a part of its fictional storyline. The show introduced her in the two-part episode Legend, which aired during Season 6 in 2009.

Louise Lombard portrayed Macy as the leader of the Special Agent in Charge at the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles, who oversaw sensitive NCIS operations and safeguarded American national security. She set up the main storylines that led to the creation of NCIS: Los Angeles as a spin-off show.

Before leading OSP, Macy was a Major in the United States Marine Corps Military Police. In 1991, she examined the murder details of Mexican drug lord Pedro Hernandez.

As part of her investigation, Macy developed strong suspicions that Gunnery Sergeant Gibbs had a role in a murder. Despite the evidence linking him to the murder case, Macy chose to shield Gibbs because Gibbs had the right to retaliate since Hernandez was responsible for taking the lives of Gibbs' wife and daughter.

As NCIS: Los Angeles received its official series approval, Hetty Lange took over as Operations Manager and replaced Macy's character. Hetty stepped into the team leadership position and stayed central to the series throughout its episodes.

Macy's storyline was ultimately concluded during NCIS season 7 in the episode Patriot Down. Her character was murdered as part of a revenge plot linked to Gibbs' past actions against Pedro Hernandez, highlighting Macy's previous decision to shield Gibbs from repercussions.

Lara Macy's Role in NCIS: Origins Finale

The NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale, on April 28, 2025, will introduce the character Lara Macy. During season 6 of NCIS, Louise Lombard portrayed Lara Macy, who managed operations for the Office of Special Projects Los Angeles branch.

In an article published by TV Line on March 31, 2025, it is confirmed that actress Claire Berger portrays a younger version of Macy in NCIS: Origins. This version depicts Macy as a driven Military Police investigator who possesses both intelligence and a strong sense of conviction.

She strives to progress in her career and is willing to defy established norms, particularly within a male-dominated environment. Macy leads her investigation to find out how Pedro Hernandez died as this man murdered Gibbs' wife and child.

When she visits NIS' headquarters at Pendleton to pursue the facts, Gibbs and his team confront obstacles, especially from Mike Franks and Lala Dominguez, while they try to shield Gibbs. The situation pushes Macy to determine her next move with the investigation.

The season 1 finale of NCIS: Origins will air on CBS on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

