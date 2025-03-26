NCIS: Origins Episode 14 recap: How did Sarah Dane die?

NCIS: Origins is the spinoff prequel of the long-running CBS investigative police procedural drama NCIS. It is created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North and explores the backstory of agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Ad

The series returned after a long break on March 24, 2025, with Episode 14 titled, To Have and To Hold, which explored the murder of the wife of a military personnel. The episode also focused on one of the underappreciated members of the Camp Pendleton Office, Mary Jo. Here's the official synopsis:

“The team works the case of an investment advisor found dead shortly after her release from prison. Also, Mary Jo is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life.”

Ad

Trending

The series stars Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrombie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the NCIS: Origins Episode 14. Reader's discretion is advised.

NCIS: Origins explored the personal life of Mary Jo and the death of Sarah Dane

Ad

NCIS: Origins Episode 14 began with Mark Harmon's narration about someone who loved and took care of everyone. He was referring to the Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Hayes, whose personal and professional life was the main focus of the episode.

The opening sequence showed how Mary Jo kept the Camp Pendleton Office up and running, even when her personal life was in turmoil. She received divorce papers, filed by her husband, at the office. Her marriage had been over for years, but she never thought that a day would come when it would be officially over. She got emotional in the bathroom, where Lala found her. Lala assured her that her lawyer sister would take her case and make sure that things went smoothly.

Ad

The NIS team soon received a call from Master Sergeant Joshua Dane, whose wife, Sarah Dane, was missing. Sarah had been in prison for stealing millions from her clients, many of whom hated her. They would call and threaten Sarah and Joshua, believing that she had stashed their money somewhere. Lala checked the house and found Sarah's body floating in the backyard pool.

Sarah died of a heart attack in NCIS: Origins

Ad

Sarah had suffered a head injury, which led the agents to assume that he had been hit and drowned by one of her previous clients. They investigated her husband and her clients. However, due to a scheduling mistake by a new office member, both parties were brought in at the same time, leading to a client violently shouting at Joshua.

Joshua claimed that he never suspected Sarah of fraud and assumed that she had been doing well at work. He also believed that she had changed and wanted to start fresh. However, the forensics analysis of her account showed that she hadn't spent all of the stolen money and must have at least $5.6 million in some offshore account.

Ad

The autopsy report revealed that Sarah hadn't been murdered. She had died of a heart attack and had fallen into the pool, hitting her head. Frank decided to close the case, but Mary Jo convinced him to keep investigating.

Sarah was going to run away with the remaining money

Ad

Mary Jo had spent a lot of time transcribing the interviews of Sarah's clients, listening to how her actions destroyed their hopes and dreams. Her own life was falling apart, especially when she found out that her husband was demanding half of everything she had in the divorce settlement. However, when she confronted him, he denied asking for anything and assured her that his lawyer had added the alimony claim without his knowledge.

Ad

Mike Franks gathered the team and repeated Mary Jo's speech to keep digging for the stolen money. The further investigation revealed that Sarah was an extremely selfish person. She was going to run away to Colombia, abandoning her husband.

NCIS: Origins Episode 14 ended with Lala and Gibbs finding the details of her offshore account under a rock in her backyard. The people she had defrauded got a large part of their money back.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information on NCIS: Origins and other police procedural TV shows as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback