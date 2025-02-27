NCIS: Origins episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The CBS police procedural television series NCIS: Origins, created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, stars Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrombie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote in prominent roles. It is the first prequel of the NCISverse and a spinoff of the immensely popular show NCIS.

The story of NCIS: Origins centers on a young Leroy Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. The narrative is set in 1991 and follows Gibbs as he establishes himself as a valuable agent in the NIS while working under his mentor Mike Franks at the Camp Pendleton office.

The first 13 episodes have gradually developed all the show's major characters, and the last few episodes have focused more on Lala Dominguez and Mike Franks.

Episode 13 provided more insight into the background of Mike Franks and showed how he suffered from PTSD upon returning from Vietnam and how the system failed him. Episode 14 of the series will air on CBS on March 24, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time.

When will NCIS: Origins episode 14 be released?

NCIS: Origins will return after a long break with episode 14 on March 24, 2025. The reason for this delay is the low number of episodes that the show will have in the premiere season.

The series has been exploring the background of key members of the NIS Camp Pendleton office in recent episodes while also presenting new and exciting cases. Episode 13 of the show, titled Monsoon, aired on CBS on February 10, 2025. It gave viewers an insight into Mike Franks' background.

It was revealed that he suffered from PTSD upon returning from Vietnam and was also involved in drug peddling. However, his life turned when his wife Tish came into the picture. But the episode ended with the couple breaking up as Mike was unable to do one thing that she asked—to stop looking for the stranger who r*ped her many years back.

The series will be heading towards this season's climax from the comeback episodes. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the premiere time:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 10 pm ET Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 9 pm CT Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 7 pm PT

The hints of romance between Gibbs and Lala in the most recent episodes have also been noteworthy. When she revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend, Eddie, had broken up, Gibbs urged her to speak with him and potentially patch things up.

Three NCISverse shows have been renewed for another season

Fans of the procedural drama can rejoice as three NCISverse shows will return with a new season. NCIS: Origins, which only got 18 episodes in the first season, received an early order for season 2.

The Network has still shown faith in one of its longest-running prime-time shows and ordered NCIS for a 23rd season. NCIS: Sydney will also be back with a third season soon.

Fans will get a bonus in the form of the new Paramount+ series Tony and Ziva, which is expected to debut on the platform soon and will only be available through streaming.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins episode 14 and other shows?

As mentioned above, CBS broadcasts NCIS: Origins as well as every show in the NCISverse. These shows are also available for streaming on the CBS website. Fans who live in areas where CBS is not available can subscribe to Paramount+ and watch the show the following day.

Paramount+ offers a variety of subscription packages starting from $7.99 a month, which provides users access to 45,000 TV shows, films, and live sports, as well as streaming on three devices at once with Paramount+ Essential.

Paramount+ Showtime, which costs $12.99 a month, is the other possible package. This bundle adds Showtime's content while providing viewers with all the advantages of Paramount+ Essential subscription.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS: Origins and other TV shows on CBS.

