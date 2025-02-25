NCIS season 22 episode 13 recap: Did Fletcher Voss kill Lauren?

The police procedural television series NCIS season 22 continues with a new case in nearly every episode. There are several branches of the show, and there is a prequel series, NCIS: Origins, is now airing. In its 22nd season, NCIS has managed to attract viewers despite the total replacement of the original cast.

Bad Blood, the thirteenth episode of NCIS season 22, premiered on CBS on February 24, 2025. The agents' investigation into a death at a blood bank was the focus of the episode. They discover during the investigation that the eccentric millionaire, Fletcher Voss, may be connected to the case. However, it was later revealed that he was a victim.

The latest NCIS season debuted on October 14, 2024. Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, and Sean Murray all play important parts.

NCIS season 22 episode 13 dealt with a blood bank robbery

NCIS season 22 episode 13 started with a blood donation camp where an armed individual in the disguise of being a donor robbed the blood bank and killed a serving Naval Lieutenant, Barbra Jellison, who tried to stop him. Surprisingly, the robber didn't take money but poured out the donated blood on the floor.

In the bureau, Agent McGee was trying to collect money for his kid's latest fundraiser and, more importantly, beat Brendan Banks, 'the Cool School Dad. ' To raise money, McGee sold extremely strong coffee. While he was discussing the whole ordeal with the team, they got a call about the blood bank robbery.

The autopsy report revealed that the killer was high on drugs. Then Kasie did her magic and discovered that the murderer had actually stolen one bag of blood and had purposefully poured all the other. The stolen was donated by Lauren Hawthorne, a software engineer.

After trying to contact Lauren, the team went to her house and discovered that her body was slowly dissolving in a bucket of acid.

Fletcher Voss collapsed after hearing of Lauren's pregnancy

The team learned that Lauren had just started a new job at a lifestyle and health improvement company called Life Sequence. The company was owned by Fletcher Voss, whom fans of the show might remember from season 21 episode 7, a Vance centric episode.

Lauren's autopsy revealed that she was pregnant, which directly put Voss under suspicion as he was the father and was also going through a divorce. If it got out that he fathered Lauren's child, he would have lost 20 million dollars. NCIS took him in custody for questioning but as he heard about Lauren's pregnancy, he started sobbing and fell unconscious.

Lauren was killed by a doctor at Voss's company in NCIS season 22 episode 13

Voss was on a liquid diet only and it was discovered that his special juice was drugged in small amounts for several weeks. The team deduced that the real inventor of Life Sequence who was ripped off by Voss and worked in his company in a lower capacity might have poisoned him for revenge, as she was in charge of his death.

However, she said that she was not in charge of all the ingredients in Voss's juice. She also revealed that the company was a complete failure, as none of its products worked. Voss, in his recklessness, tried to pressure his team to find a solution to their problems by setting strict deadlines.

However, not everyone at his company agreed with his methods and decided to do something about it. It was revealed that Lauren's murder and Voss's attempted murder were perpetuated by Donovan, a doctor at his company.

NCIS season 22 episode 13 ended with a humane and quite funny moment between McGee and Voss as McGee being a universal donor saved the shoddy businessman's life.

As the year progresses, stay tuned for more information on NCIS season 22 as well as other films and TV series.

