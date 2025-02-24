Is there going to be NCIS Sydney season 3? Everything you need to know

CBS has officially renewed NCIS Sydney for a third season. The news was confirmed on CBS’s official website and social media platforms on February 21, 2025. Fans can look forward to a deeper dive into the characters’ lives and an expanding mystery that has been subtly building over previous seasons.

With its signature blend of crime-solving, workplace drama, and breathtaking Australian scenery, NCIS Sydney continues to make its mark in the franchise.

NCIS Sydney: Expected release date and air time

While CBS has confirmed the renewal, an official release date is yet to be announced. If the show follows past scheduling patterns, Season 3 could premiere in Fall 2025 as part of CBS’s prime-time lineup. However, since Season 2 debuted as a midseason release, a Winter 2026 launch is also possible.

If CBS sticks to its current programming, new episodes of NCIS Sydney are expected to air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming availability on Paramount+ the following day. Any schedule updates will be shared as soon as CBS provides more details.

What to expect in season 3?

Showrunner Morgan O’Neill has teased a much bigger mystery unfolding in the upcoming season. In a January 2025 interview with Parade, he described NCIS Sydney as more than just a procedural—it’s also a workplace comedy and a family drama, with deeper layers that will take center stage in season 3.

“This show, at its core, in my view it’s a police procedural obviously, but more subtly and maybe even more importantly, it’s a family drama and a workplace comedy [....] It’s the combination of those three key elements that underpin the entire show,” Morgan O’Neill told Parade.

Throughout the series, small hints have been dropped about an underlying conspiracy, and Season 3 will bring those breadcrumbs together. O’Neill shared that while each episode focuses on a specific case, a larger storyline is steadily coming into focus in the ongoing season.

''As the season progresses, the bigger picture becomes clearer,” he added. “And by the last couple of episodes of Season 2, we’re finally face-to-face with the ‘boogeyman’ we’ve been chasing.”

Fans can expect more intense investigations, surprising twists, and deeper character development. With NCIS Sydney growing in popularity, there’s also a chance we’ll see more of Australia’s stunning landscapes and cultural diversity.

Special Agent Michelle Mackey will continue to face high-stakes challenges, both in her career and personal life, while her evolving relationship with JD Dempsey could add new layers to the story.

Returning cast and characters

The main cast is set to return for season 3, ensuring continuity in both character arcs and storylines. Returning cast members include:

Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey

as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey

as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson

as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper

as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson

as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose

Since the show frequently brings in guest stars and fresh faces, expect new characters to shake things up in Season 3. While CBS hasn’t confirmed any additions yet, updates are sure to come as production moves forward.

Where to watch previous and upcoming episodes?

For those wanting to catch up before Season 3, NCIS Sydney season 2 currently airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT (subject to scheduling changes). Episodes are available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. The series remains exclusive to Paramount+ and is not available on platforms like Netflix or Hulu.

With Season 3 officially on the horizon, fans can get ready for another thrilling ride filled with action, suspense, and compelling character arcs.

Stay tuned for the latest episodes of NCIS Sydney on Paramount+!

