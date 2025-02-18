Why did Tony DiNozzo leave NCIS series? Details explored

Michael Weatherly portrayed Special Agent Tony DiNozzo in the police procedural NCIS series since its first season, which was released in September 2003. His character was one of the most beloved characters on the show as fans enjoyed his charm, wit, and chemistry with co-stars. While his relationship with Mark Harmon's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is special, it is his chemistry with Cote de Pablo's Ziva David that fans truly loved.

However, fans were shocked when Weatherly left the show in 2016 after 13 seasons. His departure left a lasting impact on the series, and many still wonder about the real reasons behind his exit. The actor has spoken about his exit from the show in multiple interviews, including the Hollywood Reporter. He said that he chose to leave NCIS primarily to pursue new creative opportunities.

NCIS series is a widely acclaimed procedural drama that follows a team of special agents investigating crimes related to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. They were initially led by Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs until 2021 when he left the show and was replaced by Gary Cole, playing the role of Alden Parker.

The NCIS team handles cases involving espionage, terrorism, and high-stakes crimes, blending action, drama, and moments of humor. Since 2003, the show has seen multiple spin-offs including NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Origins.

Tony DiNozzo’s departure from the NCIS series

Michael Weatherly decided to part ways with the series since he was looking to explore new creative challenges and opportunities. During the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2016, Weatherly explained to The Hollywood Reporter why he chose to leave.

"It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS, and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest," the actor said.

In the same interview, he mentioned his desire to move on from Tony DiNozzo and take on different projects. His statement reflected his readiness to explore roles beyond the character he had played for over a decade.

Michael Weatherly career post-NCIS

After leaving NCIS, Weatherly went on to play the titular character in CBS' legal drama, Bull. He played the role of Dr. Jason Bull, a character inspired by real-life jury consultant Dr. Phil McGraw.

Bull aired for six seasons before concluding in 2022. While some NCIS fans hoped for DiNozzo’s return, they were disappointed since the actor didn't return to the show full-time. He was, however, a part of a few episodes in the later seasons. This included the episode where the NCIS team had a memorial for Dr. Donald Mallard, their Medical Examiner, played by David McCallum, following his death in 2021.

NCIS series: Could Tony DiNozzo return to NCIS?

Tony DiNozzo’s exit from the NCIS series was tied to a personal milestone as he discovered that he and Ziva David had a daughter named Tali. Since it was believed that Ziva was dead at the time, Tony decided to move out of NCIS and to Paris to look after the child. This also created a compelling storyline around his character’s evolution.

This decision left the possibility for his return open, as the show left room for DiNozzo to potentially come back. NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder has even expressed interest in Weatherly reprising his role if the actor is willing.

In an interview with TV Line, Binder shared that although Weatherly told him that he would "never" do network television again, after Bull, he worked "like a fiend."

"When [Michael] left NCIS, he said to me, ‘I am never going to do network television again.’ He had just had some kids, and the hours were going but then this Bull thing landed in his lap, and again, he was working like a fiend. So I suspect — forgetting Tony DiNozzo for a minute — that Michael Weatherly is on vacation," the showrunner noted.

However, the actor and several other sources announced that Tony had yet to leave the NCIS series as he was set to reprise his role in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The upcoming show will be aired on Paramount+ and will explore the two characters as they move on to the next phase of their lives, navigating their relationship and parenting.

Michael Weatherly’s early career

Before joining the NCIS series, Micheal Weatherly was a part of multiple soap operas and dramas. One of his earliest roles was Theo Huxtable’s roommate in The Cosby Show. Weatherly also appeared in Loving, Dark Angel, and JAG, where he first portrayed Tony DiNozzo, a character that transitioned to NCIS.

Michael Weatherly’s decision to leave NCIS was a result of several factors, including creative fatigue, Ziva's departure, and the desire to take on new challenges.

While Bull has concluded, the door remains open for Weatherly to return to the NCIS series. Weatherly’s legacy as Tony DiNozzo continues to resonate with viewers, and fans are excited to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva. It is worth noting that no additional details about the show have been shared yet.

Catch the latest episodes of the NCIS series streaming on Paramount+.

