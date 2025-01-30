NCIS season 22 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS season 22 returned after the mid-season break with a thrilling episode featuring enough twists and turns to get fans excited for the rest of the season. The episode had the usual thrill and suspense mixed with some notable moments of comedic relief as some interesting facts about Nick's personal life were revealed.

Fans will not have to wait long to see their favorite agents in action as NCIS season 22 episode 11, titled For Better or Worse, will be released next Monday, February 3, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time.

The long-running police procedural drama, NCIS season 22, kicked off on October 14, 2024. The series stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

When will NCIS season 22 episode 11 be released?

The CBS police procedural drama NCIS has returned after the mid-season break with the 10th episode, titled Baker's Man, which aired on CBS on January 27, 2025. NCIS season 22 episode 11 will air on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time.

Fans can expect the usual thrill and drama associated with the show for the last 22 years as the team works on a new case. The previous episode dealt with a Bakery show employee's murder at the hands of a parole officer. What made the episode special was the relationship between the baker and agent Parker.

The episode also revealed that Nick has been dating Jess' sister Robin Knight. The news surprised Jess, but she couldn't get a chance to fully comprehend the news as she and Nick were busy dealing with a drug gang to free their hostage.

In the next episode, titled For Better or Worse, the viewers will get to see lots of action as the promo suggests that Nick will be working undercover to take down a mob.

Where to watch NCIS season 22 episode 11?

All the NCIS-verse shows, including NCIS, are aired on CBS and can be streamed on the CBS platform. However, CBS is not available in every territory, so fans living in such locations can stream the episode the next day on Paramount+, which would require a subscription. The show is also available on other streaming platforms such as Prime Video in some countries.

Viewers in the United States can opt for different Paramount+ subscription packages as suited to their needs. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 per month, and Paramount+ Showtime is available for $12.99 per month.

Who is in the cast of NCIS season 22?

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

as Timothy McGee Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

as Nick Torres Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

as Jessica Knight Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

as Dr. Jimmy Palmer Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

as Kasie Hines Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

as Leon Vance Gary Cole as Alden Parker

as Alden Parker Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche

as Gabriel Laroche Donna Mills as Wanda Prescott

as Wanda Prescott Justin Bruening as Marine Lieutenant Bryce Prescott

as Marine Lieutenant Bryce Prescott Erik Passoja as FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney

as FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney Sara Paxton as Amber Carnahan

as Amber Carnahan Sam McMurray as Harold Lamb

as Harold Lamb Laura San Giacomo as Dr. Grace Confalone

as Dr. Grace Confalone Alyson Gorske as Ashley Winslow

as Ashley Winslow Melina Kanakaredes as Eleni Kostakis

