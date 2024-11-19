Why wasn't there a new episode of NCIS season 22 tonight? Explained

CBS kicked off the latest season of its long-running police procedural drama - NCIS season 22 in October. It premiered on October 14, 2024, along with the first season of NCIS: Origins, the latest addition to the franchise.

NCIS season 22 airs on CBS on Mondays. The series has released five episodes, and episode 5 aired on November 11, 2024. Episode 6 was not released this week, and the channel aired a rerun of season 21, episode 8, titled "Heartless" in the time slot of NCIS season 22.

Although CBS has not officially stated the reason for this schedule change, it can be speculated that the channel is following the usual pattern of stretching out a season with breaks. This is done by networks so that the episodes run until May, usually when the finales air.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, NCIS follows a team of special agents who tackle cases involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The prominent themes are action, thriller and humor, with crimes ranging from murder and espionage to terrorism and theft.

Why is NCIS a rerun tonight?

NCIS season 22 went on a brief hiatus on Monday, November 18, 2024, and CBS filled its usual timeslot with an older episode, "Heartless," from season 21. The synopsis for this episode reads:

“The NCIS team looks for a motive behind the kidnapping and death of a famous heart surgeon.”

The pause in new content is common during the fall season as networks adjust schedules and build anticipation for upcoming episodes. Additionally, this is done to ensure that they have enough episodes to last nine months until May.

May is the usual time for the final episodes of the majority of network TV shows. This gap is in addition to the upcoming winter break, which will last from Christmas till New Year's.

Most network TV scripted shows are going off-air in the coming weeks to give way to special broadcasts for the Thanksgiving season, but NCIS will not be following that trend. Both the shows of the franchise will be returning to CBS the next week.

What is the upcoming schedule of NCIS season 22?

NCIS season 22 will air a fresh episode on November 25, 2024, in its usual slot of 9:00 pm. Although the synopsis for episode 6 has not been released, the title "Knight and Day" suggests that it might revolve around Jessica Knight, who hasn't been at the center of action since the season 21 finale.

Still from season 22 (Image via Instagram/@ncisverse)

The show will air new episodes till the fall finale on December 16. Post that, it will resume the season on January 27, 2025. The same schedule will be followed for NCIS: Origins as well.

The success of NCIS has spawned several spin-offs, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Origins, and the upcoming NCIS: Tony and Ziva. Set primarily in Washington, D.C., NCIS originally starred Mark Harmon in the central role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and his past is explored in NCIS: Origins.

The current cast stars Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Katrina Law (Jessica Knight), and Gary Cole (Alden Parker) in prominent roles.

Catch NCIS season 22 on CBS and Paramount+.

