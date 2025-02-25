What role did TJ Thyne play in NCIS series? Everything you need to know

In the NCIS series, actor TJ Thyne first appeared as Carl, a scornful warehouse manager. The show aired on CBS in 2003 and is the seventh-longest-running prime-time American TV series. TJ Thyne's role in the NCIS series was introduced in episode 13 of the first season.

Ad

TJ's role as Carl is a guest character who gets entangled in the NCIS team's investigation of a series of shootings. The character arc is built on how Carl, being a big forensics enthusiast, helps the team in the investigation. Meanwhile, TJ was later introduced as tech CEO Fletcher Voss, in the 1000th episode of the series.

The NCIS series is a military police procedural television show and was released as a spin-off of JAG (an American legal drama with a US Navy theme), which aired on CBS for nine seasons. NCIS revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It also has multiple spin-offs, with the latest two announced in 2024.

Ad

Trending

The series has a prequel, NCIS: Origins, which was announced in January 2024 and premiered in October 2024. Meanwhile, another spin-off of the show, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, was announced in the same year and is set to be released as an exclusive series on Paramount+.

NCIS has been running for twenty-two seasons and has recently been renewed for a twenty-third season in February 2025.

Ad

Everything to know about TJ Thyne's roles in the NCIS series

TJ Thyne's character of Carl is introduced in the season 1 episode, titled One Shot, One Kill. The episode begins with the fatal shooting of Staff Sergeant Allen, a Marine recruiter. He is killed by a sniper while working in his office. Subsequently, the team's investigation leads them to a commercial district with multiple buildings, one of which is the warehouse where Carl is a foreman.

Ad

The NCIS team reaches the warehouse and starts the search, and Carl cooperates with them. Carl as an individual is drawn toward forensics and carefully observes agents Kate and Tony as they undertake their forage. During their procedure, the foreman also makes a light-hearted remark, saying, "That's not how they do it on CSI." TJ Thyne's role as Carl in the NCIS series is limited to this scene.

Ad

However, TJ Thyne is brought back into the NCIS series in season twenty-one, as a new character named Fletcher Voss, a tech tycoon.

Fletcher Voss is the founder of Bandium, a company specializing in data security in this season of the NCIS series. The NCIS team faces a case of a high-profile security breach, leading them to take the help of Voss's company, Bandium. Voss is a charismatic and influential entrepreneur known for his larger-than-life personality.

Ad

On being approached for the case, Voss initially shows reluctance to cooperate with the agents and emphasizes that parting information with them might harm his company's reputation. However, upon understanding the legal repercussions and gravity of the breach, he agrees to help them.

Voss grants them access to the servers of Bandium and helps the team navigate through the complex structures of cybersecurity protocols. His aid enables the team to identify and catch the real perpetrators behind the security breach.

Ad

Notably, TJ Thyne appeared as Voss in the 1000th episode of the NCIS series, titled A Thousand Yards. This was Thyne's second feature in a milestone episode of a show, as he was previously featured on the 100th episode of Friends, as Dr. Oberman in season 5, episode 3.

TJ Thyne's work beyond the NCIS series

TJ Thyne is widely recognized for his central role as Dr. Jack Hodgins in Bones from 2005 to 2017. The actor played an eccentric entomologist and mineralogist, who is also passionate about conspiracy theories.

Ad

TJ Thyne (Image via Instagram/@tjthynegram)

TJ has also appeared in movies such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Human Contract, along with short films like Validation, One Dry Run, and The Phone Book.

Ad

Furthermore, the actor has guest-starred in several renowned TV series, including CSI: NY, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Grey's Anatomy, and Chicago Med.

Read More: Why did Ellie Bishop leave the NCIS? Explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback