NCIS season 22 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Following the mid-season break, NCIS season 22 returned with a few episodes that featured several gripping and thrilling cases. Elements like Parker's favorite baker manufacturing cocaine bread, Nick's secret girlfriend, and Kasie's mentor framing an innocent person were examples of how the show combined humor and excitement.

The long-running police procedural program took a week off from its regular schedule this Monday, so fans were not treated to a new episode.

NCIS season 22 episode 13, Bad Blood, will air on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time, so fans won't have to wait long to see their favorite agents in action.

NCIS season 22 kicked off on October 14, 2024. The series stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS season 22 episode 13: Details explored ahead of release

The CBS police procedural drama NCIS has returned after its mid-season hiatus on January 27, 2025. Episode 10 titled, Baker's Man, was about a murder in Parker's favorite bakery.

Episode 13, Bad Blood, will be released on February 24, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the premiere time:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 9 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 6 pm

According to the preview, the team will investigate the murder of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. The official logline of the episode reads,

"NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser."

The previous episode dealt with the team solving the murder of one of Kasie's game friends. It was revealed that Kasie's mentor Professor Davis framed an innocent person and sent him to jail, who now wanted revenge by targeting her students.

Why was NCIS season 22 episode 13 delayed?

Monday nights have been regular slots for NCIS and NCIS: Origins. Dedicated fans of the show awaited fresh episodes on Monday, February 17, 2025.

However, they were disappointed after tuning in, as instead of the regular episodes, CBS aired a rerun of NCIS season 22, episode 2, Foreign Bodies.

This delay was caused by President's Day, a federal holiday celebrated throughout the United States. All the major networks changed their schedules to accommodate the holidays, as fewer people tuned into their televisions on these days.

Fans can watch a fresh NCIS episode with twists and turns next Monday. However, fans of NCIS: Origins will have to wait a little longer because there won't be any new episodes of the show for the rest of February.

Watson, CBS's upcoming medical procedural, will take the time slot instead.

Where to watch NCIS season 22 episode 13?

Every show in the NCIS Universe, sometimes known as the NCIS-verse, airs on CBS and is available for streaming on the CBS platform. Fans in those areas can watch the show the next day on Paramount+, though, as the platform isn't accessible everywhere.

In certain areas, the series is also accessible on other streaming services including Netflix and Prime Video. Depending on the user's location, those platforms have different subscription costs.

Depending on their needs, viewers in the US can choose from a variety of Paramount+ subscription packages.

The monthly cost of Paramount+ Essential is $7.99, while the monthly cost of Paramount+ Showtime is $12.99.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 and other shows on CBS as the year unfolds.

