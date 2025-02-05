NCIS season 22 episode 11 recap: How was Nick tied to Kelso's murder?

NCIS season 22 episode 11 aired on CBS on February 3, 2025. The episode featured a fake wedding sequence with lots of suspense and drama. There were also some moments of comedic relief as Jess tried to process her sister's relationship with Nick.

The episode dealt with the murder of Vincent Kelso, who had been using the fake identity of a service member Navy Lieutenant, David Fripp. However, the victim was a Baltimore career criminal, who was a part of Nick's undercover operation.

The police procedural drama NCIS season 22 premiered on October 14, 2024. The series then extended to multiple shows, called NCISverse, starring Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Nick has been working undercover in NCIS season 22

NCIS season 22 episode 11, titled, For Better or Worse, began with a report of a body found in a park. The identity of the victim was of a Navy Lieutenant, David Fripp. However, when the body was flipped to reveal his face, agent Nick got uncomfortable and took a day off.

Parker and other agents found Nick's behavior odd but didn't investigate much until they discovered that the victim was actually Vincent Kelso, a criminal. A set of fingerprints on his body matched Nick Torres's. Parker was perplexed by Nick's involvement with the victim and angrily called him.

However, he soon found out that Nick was part of a secret undercover investigation that Kelso was a part of. Nick revealed to Parker that he met Kelso a week before, and that's why his fingerprints were on the flask. Vance had already explained to Parker that Nick's mission came directly from SECNAV and was on a need-to-know-only basis.

Jess has a hard time accepting Nick and Robin's relationship in NCIS season 22

The episode also had some light moments, especially concerning Jess, who had been dealing with the revelation of Nick and Robin's relationship. Her fears escalated when Jimmy accidentally told her about the seriousness of their relationship as Robin already had a drawer at Nick's apartment.

Robin was calling Jess constantly to know about Nick's whereabouts, who had been working undercover and Jess was not authorized to reveal that. However, Robin's desperation took her to the MCRT office, where Jess couldn't resist telling her about Nick's mission.

Later, when Jess met Nick, he informed her that Roman's gang was clueless about Kelso's murder. But Jess was more concerned about his relationship with Robin. She explained that having a drawer in his apartment would give Robin the wrong idea, as she was quick to fall in love and had been engaged five times. Their conversation was interrupted by people from Robin's gang, so to save Nick's cover, Jess introduced herself as his fiancé.

MCRT stages a fake wedding in NCIS season 22 episode 11

It was later revealed that Vincent Kelso was an informant for the Baltimore Police Department to feed information about Roman and his crew. To scan the duplicate files on Roman's old pager and cell phone, which he used to communicate with his elusive boss Wilk, MCRT deviced a plan to stage a wedding between Jess and Nick.

Robin helped the team to throw a fake wedding as she had expertise in that area. Roman came to congratulate the couple as planned. However, scanning his cell phone didn't work as it was recently wiped. A bigger problem ensued when he was found dead in the bathroom.

Parker's team scanned the security footage to discover that Roman was killed through a poisoned whiskey. It did not take long to figure out that Lana poisoned the whiskey as only wine and beer were served during the wedding, and McGee found footage of Lana giving the bartender a bottle of whiskey.

Seeing no option to escape, Lana yelled into the room that there were cops, which created a panic and everyone drew their guns. Lana's plan eventually failed as Jess stopped her from escaping by pushing the cake cart into her.

NCIS season 22 episode 11 ended with Jess making peace with Robin and Nick's relationship and joining them for an outing.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS season 22 and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

