What role did Jennifer Esposito play in NCIS? Character details explored

NCIS is an American television series that premiered on CBS in 2003. The story of the show revolves around a team of special agents who solve criminal cases involving the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

Jennifer Esposito joined the NCIS cast in season 14 as Special Agent Alexandra Quinn. As a senior agent with considerable experience, Quinn had to shift from actively working in the field to instructing and training agents at the Law Enforcement Training Center.

Esposito left the television series after one season. On June 10, 2017, she tweeted on her departure:

"Was not meant to be there long, but happy I was."

Jennifer Esposito's role as Special Agent Alexandra Quinn in NCIS

Special Agent Alexandra Quinn, portrayed by Jennifer Esposito in season 14 of NCIS. Quinn had previously worked in the Field as an agent, but after her partner was killed during a stakeout, she changed career paths and began teaching at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, where she helped train some of the agents on Gibbs' team.

Gibbs appreciated Quinn's skill set and understanding of the field, so he brought her back into active duty. She became an essential component of the Major Case Response Team and filled the gaps left in the team with her extensive field experience and instructor perspective.

Although she was a valuable asset, Quinn did not stay with the team for long. She left NCIS to care for her mother, who was not doing well medically. This was written into the show after Jennifer Esposito decided to leave after a season.

Reason behind Jennifer Esposito's departure

Having played Special Agent Alexandra Quinn for one season, Jennifer Esposito left the series after season 14. In a statement to Deadline on June 9, 2017, Esposito said she had a good time on the show by saying:

"It was a great experience. I could not have asked for a better opportunity than to work with the NCIS cast and producers."

Addressing her departure, Esposito clarified that it was not health-related. She tweeted:

"No, I am not ill but I so appreciate your concern. Was not meant to be there for long but happy I was. Met some great new friends! Love to you all."

Jennifer Esposito's life after leaving the NCIS

Since leaving the series in 2017, Jennifer Esposito has continued to advance her acting career with parts in other television series. She portrayed CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor in Amazon Prime's The Boys and Sergeant Phoebe Baker in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

In 2023, Esposito debuted as a director with the Crime drama set in 1980s New York called Fresh Kills, which she co-produced and wrote. The film was featured in the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023. Fresh Kills depicts the daily life of women in a Staten Island crime family.

New episodes of NCIS air every Monday on CBS at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.

