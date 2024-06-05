Is NCIS leaving Netflix? Other streaming options available for the series

The American crime drama NCIS, which stands for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, follows a fictional team of special agents on their quest to solve Navy and Marine related crimes. The series covers a range of high-stakes investigations into murder, terrorism, and espionage involving Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the popular series first aired in September 2003. With time, it has become the third longest-running scripted series on television with more than 450 episodes to its credit. The show has been equally popular on Netflix since it was added to the platform.

However, the series is set to end its successful run on Netflix on June 30, 2024, with the exception of a few seasons. Notably, the show will be available on Paramount Plus and other platforms for streaming.

When is NCIS leaving Netflix?

At the beginning of 2024, fans of the show were shocked to learn that the series would completely move away from Netflix on June 30, 2024. Later, Netflix announced that it would continue to stream the show's first 15 seasons until June 30, 2024. Post which, it will only retain seasons 12, 13, 14, and 15 from its original catalog and add 2 more seasons, 16 and 17 to the list.

The shuffle may cause inconvenience for fans, who have relied on the streaming platform to keep up and revisit the adventures of Gibbs, Parker, McGee, Mallard, and the remaining team for a long time. However, they can take comfort in knowing that Netflix will retain six seasons totaling 140 episodes, a substantial portion of the show, on its platform.

NCIS continues to be hugely popular on Netflix

It's no surprise that there is still a high demand for the crime drama series, even after all these years, as it continues to perform well on Netflix. For the week of April 29 - May 5, 2024, NCIS was viewed for 733 million minutes and ranked #6 on Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming list. Moreover, the show ranked #3 on the most popular library titles on Netflix, the previous year in 2023.

NCIS is available on Paramount Plus and other streaming platforms

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for all seasons of NCIS. Fans wanting to stream the most recent seasons, including the latest season 21, as well as older seasons on-demand, can do so by subscribing to Paramount Plus for just $5.99 a month.

The streaming service also offers a 7-day free trial for viewers before they decide to purchase a monthly subscription. Paramount Plus (formerly called CBS All Access) is the official streaming service of the CBS network, which has aired the show since its debut in 2003. Additionally, the show is also available on Philo and Apple TV.

Earlier this year, Season 21 was released on February 12, 2024, with the recurring cast members including Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover, and Gary Cole.