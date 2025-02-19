Why there was no NCIS episode last night (February 17, 2025)? Reasons explored

NCIS has been on the air since 2003 and has remained one of the most popular crime dramas on television. The show has built a dedicated fanbase that watches every week to keep up with the latest investigations in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The series blends crime-solving with teamwork and personal drama. It started as a spin-off of JAG and went on to become one of the longest-running and most-watched shows in its genre. Over the years, the show has seen many cast changes, but its core formula has stayed the same. Gibbs led the team for years before Alden Parker stepped in. The show continues to pull in strong ratings and keeps its loyal viewers invested.

Monday nights have always been the regular slot for new episodes. Fans expected to see a fresh installment on February 17, 2025. When they tuned in, they found a rerun instead. The missing episode left many wondering why the show was not on and when the show would return with something new.

The reason why there was no NCIS episode last night

Fans expecting a new episode of NCIS last night were left disappointed when CBS did not air a fresh installment on Monday, February 17, 2025. Viewers tuning in found a rerun instead of a new episode. CBS aired NCIS season 22 episode 2, titled Foreign Bodies, which had already premiered earlier in the season.

The break happened because of Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday observed across the United States. Major networks like CBS often change their schedules during holiday weekends. Fewer people watch live television on these days, so CBS decided to hold back a new episode and air a repeat instead. The network uses this strategy to ensure that key episodes air when more viewers are available, helping maintain ratings.

This is not the first time NCIS has taken a break for a holiday. The show has skipped new episodes on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and weekends with major sporting events. CBS usually avoids competing with high-profile broadcasts like the Super Bowl and March Madness by scheduling reruns instead of fresh episodes.

The delay is also connected to the scheduling of NCIS: Origins. The prequel series follows the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. While NCIS is only taking a one-week break, NCIS: Origins will be off the air for a longer period. The show will not return until March 17, 2025. CBS ordered only 18 episodes for the first season, so the network has to space them out to avoid running out of new content before the finale.

CBS has used the same scheduling approach in previous years. In 2023, the show did not air a new episode on February 20 because of Presidents’ Day. The same thing happened in 2024 when the show skipped its Monday episode on February 19 and aired a rerun instead. These breaks allow CBS to keep viewers engaged while making sure that important storylines do not lose momentum due to a drop in live ratings.

The break will not last long since the show will return with new content soon. The next episode titled Bad Blood, which is season 22 episode 13, is set to air on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The team will investigate a gruesome case after a human skull is found submerged in a thick, unknown substance.

Agent Parker and Agent Knight take the lead as they work to identify the victim and uncover how the remains ended up in such a disturbing state. Meanwhile, ongoing tensions within the team may come to the surface as personal conflicts play a role in the case.

