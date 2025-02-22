What role did Peter Jason play in NCIS? Details explored as actor passes away at 80

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is a long-running American television series that premiered on CBS in 2003. It centers around a team of special agents who solve criminal cases involving the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

In the NCIS series, Peter Jason played SGM Robert King, a Biological Weapons Specialist. He first appeared in season 6, episode 21, where his character was positioned as the complex antagonist.

Peter Jason, a highly prolific actor who was active for nearly six decades, died at 80. He was known for many movies and television programs, with more than 260 credits.

Peter Jason's role as SGM Robert King in NCIS

Peter Jason (Image via Instagram/@billyzane)

Peter Jason portrayed King in the television series NCIS. King, a former United States Marine Corps Sergeant Major, was first introduced as a biological weapons specialist who worked in covert operations.

His character first appeared in season 6, episode 21, titled Toxic. In this episode, he meets forensic scientist Abby Sciuto while she is conducting a case involving a covert military operation. He deceives Abby by pretending to be her patient, leading to an altercation involving sensitive information.

Jason returns in season 15, episode 22, titled Two Steps Back. In this episode, Robert King puts out a contract on Abby Sciuto’s life as revenge. Clayton Reeves is killed in the attack while trying to save Abby. After the incident, Abby leaves NCIS to accomplish Reeves' dream of opening a charity in his hometown. This was the last episode for Pauley Perrette (Abby) and Duane Henry (Reeves).

Peter Jason's early life and career highlights Beyond NCIS

Peter Jason was born on July 22, 1944, in Hollywood, California. He is a prolific character actor with over six decades of work. He was raised on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach.

While he initially considered himself a football player, his passion turned out to be misplaced after his performance in his high school play, The Man Who Came to Dinner. He honed his craft at Orange Coast College and later joined Carnegie Mellon University to study drama.

Jason worked alongside director John Carpenter and his films on several occasions. He played the role of Dr Paul Leahy in Prince of Darkness (1987) and later starred as Gilbert in They Live (1988).

His notable work includes appearing in 26 episodes of HBO's Deadwood as Con Stapleton between 2004 and 2006. He joined NCIS in 2009.

In addition to film work, Jason was involved on the small screen and voiced several characters in popular video games, such as Sergeant Dornan in Fallout 2 and Dizzy Wallin in Gears of War 2 and its sequel, Gear of War 3.

Tributes and reactions to Jason's Passing

Peter Jason died at the age of 80 due to cancer, as reported by Variety. John Carpenter, who has worked with Jason on numerous films, mourned the death in a post on X.

"Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died. His first movie was Howard Hawks' RIO LOBO. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly."

In an Instagram Post, Actor Billy Zane also paid tribute in remembrance of him, saying that Jason was a "dear, dear friend" and "the brightest light, most generous soul and gregarious of men." Zane also expressed his grief, praising Jason’s kindness and incredible talent.

Peter Jason’s survivors include his wife, Eileen Rosaly, and their children, Robin and Andrew. Further updates on his funeral are currently awaited.

