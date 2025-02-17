What happened to Ellie Bishop on NCIS series? Character’s fate explored

Ellie Bishop, portrayed by Emily Wickersham, was a beloved character in the NCIS series, but her departure in season 18 left fans both shocked and disappointed. Bishop had been a key member of the Major Case Response Team and played a significant role in solving complex cases alongside her colleagues. Her sudden exit from the series was unexpected and raised several questions about her fate and whether she could return to the franchise.

Bishop's exit was not only controversial but also emotionally charged. Over the years, she had established herself as a dedicated and principled agent, making her decision to leave under such drastic circumstances even more surprising. Ellie Bishop’s departure from the NCIS series was tied to her taking on a new undercover role. To maintain her cover and gain trust, she had to be portrayed as a burned agent.

Her departure also had a significant impact on Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), with whom she shared a close bond. As NCIS moved forward, fans continued to speculate about whether Bishop could make a return in the future.

Why did Bishop leave the NCIS series?

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres in a still from the series (Image via CBS)

Ellie Bishop left NCIS after being recruited by Odette Malone, a former CIA instructor who had worked with Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Bishop was chosen for an undercover assignment, but to make her transition believable, she had to be seen as a burned agent.

As part of her cover, Bishop was framed for leaking classified NSA documents, which forced her into a difficult choice: either face a trial for the alleged crimes or flee with Odette to start a new life in the shadows.

This marked a significant shift in Bishop's character arc. Throughout her time on the NCIS series, she was known for her integrity and commitment to justice. However, by choosing to fake her downfall and abandon her team, she appears to betray her values.

Her actions deeply affected Nick Torres, who had trusted her implicitly. The two shared a heartfelt goodbye. This emotional farewell made her exit even more painful for viewers.

How Bishop's exit affected Nick Torres and the NCIS series

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/FOX TV UK)

Bishop's departure left Torres struggling with unresolved emotions. The trust he had in her was shattered, and the suddenness of her exit made it difficult for him to move on. In the seasons following Bishop's departure, Torres seemed hesitant to enter new relationships, likely due to the emotional scars left behind by her abrupt exit.

However, in season 22, Torres finally expressed that he was ready to start dating again, signaling that he had moved past his lingering feelings for Bishop. This moment also served as a symbolic closure for Torres' relationship with Bishop. With Torres finally letting go of the past, it became clear that Bishop’s storyline had reached its end, leaving little room for her return.

While NCIS has a history of bringing back former characters, the emotional closure given to Torres suggested that Bishop's return was increasingly unlikely.

Could Ellie Bishop return to NCIS?

Despite her dramatic exit, there is always a possibility that Ellie Bishop could return to the NCIS series. NCIS spinoffs have frequently brought back past characters, sometimes in unexpected ways. Given that Bishop is now working as an undercover agent, it is possible she could reappear in one of the NCIS spinoffs, such as NCIS: Tony & Ziva, where her expertise in intelligence and covert operations could prove valuable.

Additionally, the NCIS team has worked with various agencies in the past, so there may be a way to reintroduce Bishop without compromising her cover. If NCIS were to collaborate with Odette Malone’s secretive network, Bishop could resurface in an official capacity, avoiding the legal repercussions of her staged betrayal.

The show has previously found creative ways to bring back characters, even those believed to be gone for good, so Bishop’s return cannot be entirely ruled out. For now, NCIS has moved on, with Jessica Knight stepping in as Bishop's replacement.

