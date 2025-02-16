What role does Sean Sagar play in NCIS: Sydney? Character details explored

The first international spin-off of the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Sydney, was released on Paramount Australia on November 10, 2023. Following its release on Paramount, it launched on Network 10 on May 15, 2024. The show features an Australian Federal Police task force partnering with the Navy Criminal Investigative Service to investigate crimes committed against American military personnel in Australia.

British actor Sean Sagar portrays the role of NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson in NCIS: Sydney. DeShawn Jackson is one of the key characters who greatly assists the team in conducting the investigations. His character's dealings with other members of NCIS and AFP show the complexity and achievement of international law enforcement collaboration.

How does Sean Sagar fit into the NCIS: Sydney team?

Sean Sagar (Image via Instagram/@officialseansagar)

Sean Sagar portrays DeShawn Jackson, an NCIS Special Agent on the team. The unit is supervised by NCIS Special Agent-in-charge Michelle Mackey, who is assisted by Australian Federal Police (AFP) Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. Other unit members include AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, forensic pathologist Roy Penrose, and Jackson.

DeShawn Jackson operates under Mackey's direction and contributes to her investigations. He has a close working relationship with Dempsey, and they admire and respect each other, contributing to their success. His relationships with coworkers like Evie Cooper deepen beyond work, as he has a charming side.

His analytical and legal skills sharpened the team's investigative skills, which helped the NCIS: Sydney team in many ways.

Agent Jackson's character development in NCIS: Sydney

DeShawn Jackson has a military background, which makes him very skilled. However, working with a team in NCIS: Sydney was very difficult for him. Sometimes, his personal values and team values tend to conflict.

In season 1, Jackson does take on some rather dangerous jobs. He has an undercover assignment where he proves to be quite a clever fellow. Eventually, he learns to trust his team and let them help him. Season 2 might delve into his backstory and personal issues. His relationship with Evie Cooper might grow, which could impact the team.

Who is Sean Sagar?

Sean Sagar is a British actor and model who was born in London, England, on February 20, 1990. He started his on-screen career in 2011 when he appeared on the television show Top Boy.

Sagar is best known for his role as Private Jaiden Monk Montgomery in Our Girl, a military drama series aired on BBC One. He has also appeared in the movies like The Gentlemen, The Covenant, and Mea Culpa. In addition to acting, Sagar models for companies like Hugo Boss and Adidas. He is signed to Milk Model Management Agency.

Sean Sagar's perspective on portraying Agent Jackson

Sean Sagar announced joining the franchise through an Instagram post on June 13, 2023. Sharing his excitement about the opportunity, the actor wrote:

"I am excited to be joining the cast of NCIS: SYDNEY! I have been a fan of the show and am now excited to start this journey with a fresh new start to it! Let’s see what trouble we can solve in Sydney."

For his role, Sagar worked closely with real NCIS agents. This experience gave him a glimpse of what goes on in their minds during active duty, giving depth to his performance as Agent Jackson. In an interview with Punkee, published on November 10, 2023, he stated:

"Working closely with the NCIS agents meant we had more of an understanding of their mental state when they go into these situations, and what happens after, so I feel like that helped us massively."

Sagar recalled his experience working in Australia, including the difficulty of getting used to the local fauna. He jokingly remembered his fear of spiders and other things he had never seen.

"I am from London, which is a city where you don’t have any deadly animals whatsoever. Coming here was very scary. It was a fight for our lives. You always hear about Australia as having the deadliest animals you can think of. I didn’t want to go back to my accommodation in the bush because I was scared of spiders every night."

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 2 air every Friday at 8 pm ET on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day. In Australia, the series airs on Network 10.

