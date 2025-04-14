How NCIS: Origins solved this crucial Gibbs plothole, explained

NCIS: Origins is the CBS prequel to the main NCIS series. The show premiered on October 14, 2024, and is set in 1991. The prequel's premise delves into the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he embarks on his new role as a special agent in the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) Camp Pendleton division.

Ad

Austin Stowell plays the younger version of Gibbs in NCIS: Origins, and Mark Harmon plays the character in NCIS. According to an article published by ScreenRant on April 9, 2025, Gibbs appears at a support group for veterans in earlier prequel series episodes.

This contrasts with his character in the original series, where he is depicted as emotionally closed off and not discussing anything personal. In NCIS: Origins, episode 15, Gibbs departs from the support group without revealing his experiences. In this episode, he confides in Mike Franks, consistent with his characterization later in the original show.

Ad

Trending

The established character of Gibbs in NCIS

Mark Harmon played the character Gibbs in NCIS (Image via Getty)

Leroy Jethro Gibbs is depicted as emotionally reserved and stoic. Gibbs resists providing personal information throughout various seasons and stays composed in professional and personal environments.

Ad

Gibbs seldom speaks of his wife's and daughter's deaths in the early series. He offers minimal information or resolutely avoids discussing these issues if they are mentioned. Most of his interactions with characters are professional rather than personal.

This characterization is also consistent across the NCIS series. Gibbs' overall behavior, communication patterns, and stress management responses are not changed considerably over seasons.

The contradiction introduced in NCIS: Origins

Ad

NCIS: Origins follows Gibbs after his wife and child's tragic loss of life, revealing his relationship with his peers and his mentor, Mike Franks.

Episode 15 features Gibbs attending a support group meeting for veterans. He does not say anything in the sessions and ultimately drops out of the meeting. During the show, he confides only in Mike Franks.

It is not similar to how Gibbs is portrayed in the original NCIS. He stays away from social interaction in that episode for emotional support and does not discuss anything about his personal life. It displays actions that were not presented in the original series.

Ad

Gibbs' role in NCIS: Origins, season 1, episode 15

Ad

In NCIS: Origins season 1, episode 15, From the Ashes, Gibbs attends a support group for veterans. His character reveals his difficulty with emotional vulnerability in this episode.

Gibbs attended the support group but sat quietly through all of the sessions. He heard everyone else but did not participate by contributing his own story. When asked to speak, Gibbs walked away from the support group.

This move suggests that he sought assistance but is unwilling to open up publicly. Rather than opening up in the support group, Gibbs opened up only to Mike Franks, his mentor. From this point forward, Franks is the only character with whom Gibbs emotionally establishes a bond.

Ad

This action directly reinforces the established characterization of Gibbs from the original NCIS series, which showed that he was emotionally closed off and tended to sort through grief on his own.

NCIS: Origins airs new episodes every Monday on CBS at 10 pm ET. The episodes will also be available to premiere on Paramount+ the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More