NCIS: Origins episode 15 recap: Did Tish get justice?

NCIS: Origins has kept fans hooked with new developments in each episode of the first season. The prequel series that primarily deals with NCIS's Leroy Jethro Gibbs' journey to become an ace agent has smartly provided space for all the supporting characters to shine.

The most important of them was Gibbs' mentor, Mike Franks. This week's episode, titled From the Ashes, which aired on March 31, 2025, explored the emotional side of Frank as the homicide investigation was linked to his girlfriend Tish.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The team investigates the brutal murder of a military sergeant found burned in her car, a case Franks suspects could have a connection to the assault of his estranged wife, Tish."

In the end, Tish's assailant is caught.

NCIS: Origins episode 15 was about a brutal homicide

NCIS: Origins episode 15 began with a scene showing Mike's loneliness after separating from Tish. She left him because he kept searching for the man who s*xually assaulted her about a year ago, despite her begging him to let it go.

The scene then shifted to Tish's childhood, where she questioned her tribe's tradition of cutting the hair when someone dies. Another scene showed Gibbs attending a meeting where people share their grief, but he himself wasn't able to share his trauma.

He was then called to a crime scene at a parking lot where someone s*xually assaulted and brutally murdered Sergeant Joan Lewis. After inspecting the crime scene, Franks was convinced that the killer was the same guy who attacked Tish.

He called the FBI, which was handling that case, and found out that the suspect had been recognised as Anthony Cook. However, due to a lack of evidence, he walked free.

Sergeant Joan Lewis wasn't killed by Anthony Cook in NCIS: Origins episode 15

Franks revealed the truth about Tish's attack to his team, so they would know how important catching Cook was for him. He also asked Lala to lead the case, as it would eliminate any sort of conflict of interest claim from the defendants. Cook willingly walked in for interrogation.

However, he had an alibi confirming that he was at the diner during the time of the attack. Franks was sure that he was connected to Joan's murder and lost his cool for a moment, but Gibbs and Lala calmed him.

The team also found Joan's licence, which indicated that Cook didn't kill her, as he kept his victims' licences as a trophy. It was discovered that Joan was last seen with a problematic individual named Raymond Garcia.

The team went to his trailer for investigation, but the suspect tried to drive off, but was eventually busted. He confessed to killing Joan, clearing Cook's connection to the case, which meant that now NIS had nothing to investigate him further.

Tish's assailant was caught in the NCIS: Origins episode 15

Wheeler called Lala to his chamber, and after showing his anger towards Franks' action of jumping his authority and talking to the FBI directly, he gave her a tape.

In the tape, Lala heard Tish asking the FBI to stop Franks, knowing that if the justice system doesn't work, he will take matters into his own hands.

Tish was right. Franks was waiting below Cook's house, ready to punish him. However, before he could go one with his impulse, Gibbs stopped him. He thanked him for helping him and asked him to think again about his course of action.

Lala called everyone in and had them digging through Cook's life to find something substantial. They talked to his mother, who was living at a senior home.

She revealed about her son's dark nature and how he tried to hurt her many times. The team found Cook's trophies in his mother's room, which was evidence enough to put him away for a long, long time.

After Cook was arrested, Franks went to Tish's house to give her the news. But her father told him that she was already informed by the FBI, and now she is gone.

She needed to go on a journey to find her new self. NCIS: Origins episode 15 ended with Lala driving off to the highway, looking peaceful.

