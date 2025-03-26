NCIS: Origins episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

After a long break, police procedural spinoff NCIS: Origins returned on CBS on March 24, 2025, with episode 14. The series, created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, explores the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs into an ace agent under the mentorship of Mike Franks at the Camp Pendleton Office.

Ad

The episode, titled To Have and To Hold, followed the murder case of Sarah Dane, the wife of a Master Sergeant. It also showed the personal crisis of Mary Jo, as she dealt with a heartbreaking divorce.

Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

“The team works the case of an investment advisor found dead shortly after her release from prison. Also, Mary Jo is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life.”

Ad

Trending

The following episode, titled From the Ashes, will be released on CBS next Monday, March 31, 2025. NCIS: Origins stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS: Origins episode 15 will be released on March 31, 2025

Ad

NCIS: Origins returned on CBS after a six-week break with episode 11. The reason behind this delay was the shorter number of episodes that the first season is going to have. Only 18 episodes were ordered for the show despite being renewed for a second season.

However, the remaining four episodes will have fewer breaks in between. Episode 15, titled From the Ashes, will come out next Monday, March 31, 2025. Here's the release time of the show as per different time zones:

Ad

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 10 pm ET Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 9 pm CT Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 7 pm PT

Ad

There will be a week's break before the sixteenth episode drops on April 14, 2025, followed by the remaining two episodes releasing per schedule. Fans can watch their favorite NCISverse shows on CBS or stream them on platforms such as Paramount+, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

A range of subscription packages is available from Paramount+, with monthly rates as low as $7.99.

What happened in the NCIS: Origins episode 14

Ad

Episode 14, titled To Have and To Hold, placed the spotlight on one of the underappreciated members of the NIS team, Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Hayes. She went through a personal crisis as her husband filed for divorce, initiating the end of their marriage.

Despite being hurt and broken, she did not let it hamper her professional space. However, Lala offered to help her by asking her lawyer sister to look into the papers. Mary Jo was devastated to find out that her husband had filed for alimony, seeking to take half of everything she had. But he denied making any such demands, citing a mishap by his lawyer.

Ad

On the other hand, the NIS team dealt with the murder of Sarah Dane, the wife of Master Sergeant Joshua Dane. Sarah Dane had been in jail for defrauding her clients of millions and was reported missing. Lala found her body in the backyard pool.

The interrogation revealed that Sarah had not spent all the money and had stashed more than half in an offshore account. As per the autopsy, she died of natural causes and wasn't murdered as suspected.

Ad

However, despite solving the case, the team continued looking for money and found the details of her offshore account, returning the money to the people she had defrauded.

Stay tuned for more news and information on NCIS: Origins and other police procedural TV shows on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback