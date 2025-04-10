Vera's arc in NCIS raises questions about her future in NCIS: Origins, here's why

NCIS: Origins is the CBS prequel to the main NCIS series. The show premiered on October 14, 2024, and is set in 1991. The prequel's premise delves into the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) as he embarks on his new role as a special agent in the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) Camp Pendleton division.

Special Agent Vera Strickland, played by Diany Rodriguez, is featured in NCIS: Origins as a member of Camp Pendleton's psychological profiling department.

Strickland is seen once in the main series, in season 11, episode 3, played by Roma Maffia. She is there for one episode as she assists Gibbs' team on a case, so she can complete any necessary paperwork for her retirement.

Such variation between these roles indicates a discrepancy between her established success in NCIS: Origins and in the main franchise in the later appearance, introducing ambiguity to her long-term place in the franchise.

Vera Strickland's character in NCIS: Origins

In NCIS: Origins, Vera Strickland is shown to possess expertise in psychological profiling. Her work involves case file management, behavioral analysis, and suspect analysis.

She has an in-office role as opposed to working in the field operations. Episode 15, From the Ashes, granted Strickland complete access to a redacted case file related to the murder of one of the military's own, as well as the assault on Mike Franks' estranged wife.

Strickland recognized behavioral patterns that aid in the arrest. Her profiling work plays a key role in the team's success.

Vera's appearance in the original NCIS series

Vera was featured in the main series in season 11, episode 3, Under the Radar. The role was portrayed by Roma Maffia, known for her characters in Pretty Little Liars and Grey's Anatomy, among others. Her character was introduced as interim support in Ziva David's absence.

In this episode, Strickland was referred to as Mike Franks's ex-partner, showing continuity with an earlier established character. Her work in this episode was only on one case and was mainly administrative, as she was transitioning out of the team.

There was no mention of Strickland's earlier work of profiling and psychological evaluations. Her experience in this field, as seen in Origins, was not mentioned in her initial series appearance.

Discrepancy between the prequel and the original series

In the prequel, Vera Strickland takes center stage and assists in significant case investigations, such as resolving the Tish case in episode 15. However, in the original series season 11, she does not hint at any profiling background, nor does it depict the level of contributions she had made previously.

The narrative disconnect between the two shows can be due to in-franchise creative choices. In an interview with Cinema Blend published on December 13, 2024, Executive Producer David J. North said:

"We try to stay true to the canon as much as possible. Certainly when we don't, people get frustrated, but the reality of it is, unfortunately, NCIS canon doesn't always stay true to NCIS canon. There's a lot of different paths that they've gone down."

He added:

"We have to really pick the one that we think is the most honest and stick with it."

As reported on Screen Rant on November 20, 2024, there are other prequel series characters who experience comparable inconsistencies as well. Characters and their roles established in the prequel are not reflected or addressed within the initial show, leaving timeline discrepancies.

Vera's career path remains unexplained

As reported in another article on April 4, 2025, by Screen Rant, the series does not explain whether Strickland's profiling work continued or was discontinued. The reason behind her shift from a profiling-focused role to a general field agent is not explored.

With no additional appearances or references, the franchise leaves her career trajectory open, contributing to the unresolved nature of her character's place in the timeline.

NCIS: Origins airs new episodes every Monday on CBS at 10 pm ET.

