How Turning Point: The Vietnam War uncovers the Vietnam War’s lasting impact on American society and politics, explained

The Netflix documentary series Turning Point: The Vietnam War explores the impact of the Vietnam War on American society, politics, and foreign policy. Through first-person interviews, archival scenes, and declassified documents, it chronicles the war and its enduring influence on America.

Ad

The war was not the most costly in both lives and American dollars, but it left a deep wound. It created splits within the nation, caused numerous Americans to distrust their government, and shaped how the nation manages wars even to this day.

Disclaimer: The interpretations and views in this article are intended for informational and analytical purposes only. They do not represent the official opinions of any organization, institution, or government. Readers are urged to seek out other sources and perspectives to develop a comprehensive picture of the topic.

Ad

Trending

A deep split in American society

Among Turning Point: The Vietnam War's most common themes is the way that the Vietnam War divided the people of America. As PBS says, the popularity of the war went down following crucial events like the Tet Offensive and the Cambodian bombing. The majority of Americans, particularly students and young Americans, started protesting.

Protests were staged nationwide—on university campuses, in city centers, and in metropolitan cities. The Kent State shootings in 1970, in which National Guard soldiers fired on student demonstrators, were a tipping point. This and other events displayed how deeply divided the nation had become.

Ad

Although some Americans still supported the war, many of them started questioning not just the war but also what values and aims were behind it.

Loss of trust in the government

Another significant consequence of the war was the erosion of confidence in American leadership. As Study.com informs, the leak of the Pentagon Papers in 1971 discovered that various Presidents had been untruthful to the public about the war and its objectives. The papers disclosed that officials used to present a better picture than what actually took place.

Ad

This made many Americans feel deceived by their leaders. The subsequent Watergate scandal further fueled the growing skepticism. Turning Point: The Vietnam War shows how mistrust influenced public opinion for decades. Americans became more cautious about accepting government claims, particularly regarding war and military intervention.

Political consequences

The war also had lasting consequences on American politics. The Collector explains that politicians' choices during the Vietnam era—to serve in the war or to avoid the draft—were usually employed in future election campaigns. The war also reversed party affiliations.

Ad

Some individuals who used to support the Democratic Party started drifting away, partially because of the party's handling of the war. As a result of the war and the public's reaction to it, Congress enacted the War Powers Act in 1973.

The law was intended to curtail the President's power to deploy U.S. forces into combat without consulting Congress. It represented an increased aspiration for greater checks and balances in the nation's going to war.

Ad

A shift in foreign policy

The Vietnam War experience altered the approach of U.S. leaders to international conflict. Many became more hesitant to send troops overseas, particularly if the mission was ambiguous or had no apparent end in sight. This mindset came to be referred to as the "Vietnam Syndrome."

The war also forced the U.S. to discontinue the military draft in 1973. The nation transitioned to an all-volunteer army instead. This was done partly to react to public opposition and partly to prevent future wars that could encounter the same amount of public opposition.

Ad

Turning Point: The Vietnam War- A lasting legacy

Turning Point: The Vietnam War illustrates how its impact still determines the U.S. today. It illustrates how this era impacted public opinion, political choices, and military strategy. The war altered Americans' perceptions of leadership, protest, and the employment of military might.

Over 50 years later, all these concerns are still relevant. The issues raised in the Vietnam War—issues of truth, accountability, and the war's price tag—are still applicable to contemporary political and social discourse.

Ad

Turning Point: The Vietnam War is currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More