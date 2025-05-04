“This documentary wrecked me in ways I did not expect”- Fans shocked by revelations from Netflix’s Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Turning Point: The Vietnam War is a docu-series that was released by Netflix on April 30, 2025. This date is especially significant as it marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War when Saigon fell.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War comprises five episodes that are each over an hour long. The episodes describe in detail the impact of the USA on what was essentially a civil war within Vietnam. It also outlines how the war was a turning point for the USA, with archived footage as well as interviews.

The release of the docu-series has resonated with many fans, who have taken to social media to express how deeply the documentary has impacted them.

One fan, u/Aromatic_Play_4341, took to Reddit to express how much Turning Point: The Vietnam War wrecked them.

"This documentary wrecked me in ways I didn’t expect. I was born and raised in Vietnam, and I’ve always been grateful to the United States for giving me and my mom the opportunity to live here. But as I watched Turning Point: The Vietnam War, I felt a whirlwind of intense pride, anger, and deep sorrow for what my people endured," they said.

They further said:

"Watching this documentary made me realize how much I still don’t know about the history of my own country. When I came to America in the second grade, I was taught that Americans fought for the Vietnamese people."

They added:

"I thought the 'VCs' were only the ones who spoke with a Northern accent. So hearing women who identified as VC speak in my Southern dialect shattered my understanding of everything I’d been told. I turned this on just to learn, but I didn’t expect to cry this much."

While some users went into a detailed description of just how much this documentary affected them, others were succinct with their feedback, commending the docu-series for being very informative.

"Just started this last night actually, very informative," commented another Reddit user.

"Very informative and complex topic," claimed another user on Reddit.

Yet, other fans were devastated, looking at all the lives lost and the politics involved.

"Just finished watching this. Man america is so messy with its politics, affecting lives of the young men fighting in the war. Felt so sad for all the vets," said one fan on Reddit.

"It’s pretty decent and offers some humanity to all sides. It’s still very American-centric though," a reaction from another Reddit user read.

From the fan reactions, it is evident that Turning Point: The Vietnam War has had a profound effect on many fans, owing to its descriptive and informative nature. Directed by Brian Knappenberger, the docu-series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War: What is it about

As evident from the name, this docu-series provides an in-depth look into the Vietnam War that took place between 1955 and 1975, with North Vietnam on one side with their communist ideologies, supported by the Soviet Union and China, and South Vietnam on the other side, aided by the USA.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War chronologically presents the events of the war and uses firsthand accounts from various sources. These include war veterans, war correspondents, and war activists.

It also delves into archival footage such as White House tapes of Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon to represent the developments that were happening at the time.

Overall, this docu-series summarizes the events of the war to provide a perspective of the events that took place at the time.

Watch Turning Point: The Vietnam War, streaming now on Netflix.

