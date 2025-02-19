What is Vietnam: The War That Changed America about? Everything to know about the Apple TV + docuseries

Vietnam: The War That Changed America is a six-episode Apple TV+ docuseries released on January 31, 2025. Actor Ethan Hawke has narrated the series that offers personal accounts of the Vietnam War and its lasting effects on American society.

The documentary was released before the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and gave viewers a glimpse into one of history's longest and most controversial conflicts. Vietnam: The War That Changed America sheds light on the war's deep impact on those who lived through it and the generations that followed.

Vietnam: The War That Changed America has several first-person accounts, reunions of former comrades, and rarely seen footage. Mark Raphael and David Glover have produced the series that aims to present a human-centered perspective on the war.

All episodes of Vietnam: The War That Changed America are available exclusively on Apple TV+ starting January 31, 2025.

Vietnam: The War That Changed America looks at the Vietnam War and the U.S.'s involvement in it

Vietnam The War That Changed America through personal accounts (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Vietnam: The War That Changed America includes personal accounts of the US' involvement in the Vietnam War, via interviews and personal stories. As mentioned earlier, actor Ethan Hawke will narrate the Apple TV+ docuseries.

The Vietnam War, which went on from 1955 to 1975, was the fought across Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. It saw North Vietnam and its communist allies face off against South Vietnam, backed by the US and other anti-communist nations.

As a major Cold War proxy, the Vietnam War became a battleground for influence between the US and the Soviet Union.

Under the leadership of President John F. Kennedy, American involvement in the Vietnam War increased. The late President increased the number of military advisors in Vietnam by 1963. Despite extensive aid to the South Vietnamese army, the war remained unwinnable.

In 1965, direct US. military engagement intensified and peaked before the eventual withdrawal in 1973. However, fighting continued and spread into Laos and Cambodia, where communist forces took control of all three countries in 1975.

The war was known as the Resistance War against America in Vietnam and saw widespread suffering. This included US-led war crimes such as the My Lai Massacre, where hundreds of civilians were killed.

The infamous photograph of a young girl, Phan Thị Kim Phúc, who became known as the Napalm Girl, became a defining image of the war. The picture also helped shift American public opinion against continued involvement.

What to expect in Vietnam: The War That Changed America

The U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War intensified as the conflict progressed (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

The docuseries marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and each 30-minute episode has its own corresponding synopsis.

In the first episode, titled Boots on the Ground, viewers are shown the early days of the US involvement in the war. It shows American soldiers being sent to fight “in a country they know nothing about.”

The second episode of Vietnam: The War That Changed America, titled Uprising, takes viewers into the chaos of the Tet Offensive, where communist guerrillas launch a surprise attack.

In episode three, Not My War, the war’s devastating impact on civilians is brought to light through the story of a Vietnamese child whose life is torn apart. It also focuses on a US pilot who is captured behind enemy lines. Back in the US social unrest intensifies as the war becomes increasingly unpopular.

The fourth episode Mutiny, explores growing disillusionment among American troops. it also looks at a nurse struggling to protect her patients, and a wife receiving tragic news from the battlefield.

As the war ends, the final episode, titled Homecoming follows returning soldiers who must navigate a divided America and confront the lasting effects of the war. It also looks at the final days of the conflict in 1975, when thousands, including the last Americans, fled the war, in what is now the largest evacuation in history.

Is there a trailer available for Vietnam: The War That Changed America?

The trailer for Vietnam: The War That Changed America was released on January 25, 2025. It shows personal accounts of those who lived through the Vietnam War. The series also serves as a reunion of veterans and survivors who share their experiences in the interview.

Unlike traditional war documentaries that focus on hard facts, the show emphasizes the human emotions of both soldiers and civilians involved in the conflict.

The series is produced by 72 Films, the British production company behind the Emmy-winning 9/11: One Day in America. The new Apple TV+ documentary combines immersive archival footage with first-person testimonies to provide an intimate look at the war's impact.

Vietnam: The War That Changed America is exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+.

