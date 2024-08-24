Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on 23 August, 2024, that he would be endorsing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, as he is suspending his independent presidential campaign.

The unexpected announcement came during a press conference in Arizona, and has since sparked varied reactions across social media. Users took to social media to express their disbelief and ridicule at the unexpected announcement.

"his father rolling in his grave," one user tweeted.

Kennedy and Trump dubbed "2 flops"

Kennedy had been running as an independent candidate after leaving the Democratic Party. In his announcement, he cited several reasons for his departure, including concerns over free speech, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and what he described as a "war on our children." He also claimed that his presence in the race could inadvertently aid Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. This would, in turn, draw votes away from the former President, Trump, in critical battleground states instead.

However, while he did suspend his campaign, Kennedy clarified that he was not formally ending his bid. He will remain on the ballot in most states. He has already commenced the process of removing his name from the ballot in at least two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania. However, it is too late for him to withdraw from battleground states such as Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Kennedy said, during his announcement,

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump.”

He also pressed on his commitment to these issues as the driving force behind his decision. He believes that these issues are under threat by the current Democratic administration.

Social media was quick to react to the announcement, with reactions leaning towards ridicule. Comments ranged from dubbing the move "pathetic", to labelling Trump and Kennedy "2 flops."

"that’s actually so embarrassing, from independent party to endorsing trump??? how pathetic… this is exactly why we say, voting independent is a vote for the republican running smh," another commented.

"he was gon lose anyways but him endorsing trump is beyond idiotic on his end and shows how bad of a candidate he was anyways," a third user tweeted.

His decision was also met with an immediate adverse reaction from his own family. Five of his siblings, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy Hill, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, issued statements condemning his endorsement of the former Republican President.

On behalf of all 5, Kerry Kennedy took to X, stating,

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz."

The statement further read,

"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story."

Kennedy responded to the backlash from his family, saying,

"This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes my wife and my children and my friends. But I have the certainty that this is what I'm meant to do. And that certainty gives me internal peace, even in storms."

Notably, the ridicule wasn't restricted to social media, with political commentators and analysts also weighing in. Some suggested that Kennedy's endorsement could have a minor impact on the race, especially in states where his supporters might be more inclined to vote for Trump. However, many questioned whether it would have any impact at all-- especially given his relatively low polling numbers.

Trump calls Kennedy a "brilliant man"

Trump has been grappling with a slew of legal battles and controversies. Now running for office for the third time, he welcomed Kennedy's endorsement. He called it an "honor." In an interview with CNN on 20 August, 2024, the former president referred to Kennedy as a "brilliant guy," and said he would "love" an endorsement from him. He also hinted that he would be open to offering Kennedy a place in his administration should he decide to drop out of the race.

It remains to be seen whether Kennedy's decision makes a noticeable impact on the outcome of the election. Donald Trump took to office in 2016, but lost in the 2020 presidential election to incumbent President Joe Biden.

