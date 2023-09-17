What happened with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Assassination attempt controversy explained as video goes viral

An armed man impersonating part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s security detail was arrested on September 15, 2023. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the name of the perpetrator was Adrian Paul Aispuro. CNN reported that the LAPD has charged the 44-year-old with carrying a concealed weapon. A video of the interaction has been going viral on social media since the arrest.

The man was carrying "loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines" as reported by Kennedy himself on X. Kennedy's security quickly detained the Aispuro at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and LAPD arrived at the location to arrest him. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has since reiterated his request for Secret Service protection from Joe Biden, according to CNN.

It is worth noting that at the time of the incident, the Democratic Presidential candidate was set to attend a campaign event.

Armed man arrested during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s event

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was giving a speech this Friday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month in Los Angeles, California. At the time, a man, identified as 44-year-old Adrian Paul Aispuro, was arrested by the LAPD for attempting to approach the politician.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed the incident on X on Saturday. He described Aispuro as someone wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols along with spare ammunition magazines. Robert also said that the man had a US Marshal badge on a lanyard as well as a belt clip federal ID.

Adrian was wearing black shades, cargo pants, and a black T-shirt with a white symbol for "Emergency Medical Services" written on it. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked Gan de Becker and Associates (GDBA), an elite security firm. He noted that he was grateful to the team from GDBA for their alertness and quick actions in spotting and arresting Aispuro. The Democratic Presidential candidate said that the Aispuro was grabbed before he could approach the former during his Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continued to thank the LAPD for their quick response.

He then addressed President Joe Biden and requested additional security, saying he was "still entertaining a hope" that Biden would allow him Secret Service protection.

The 69-year-old added that he was the "first presidential candidate in history" who was denied a request for protection from the White House. As per USA Today, Robert is "well aware" of the possibility that he might get assassinated. This is why he keeps asking for extra security which has so far supposedly been ignored by the Biden administration.

Adrian Paul Aispuro's brother insists he is innocent

Raymond Aispuro dropped his brother Adrian at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Friday. Raymond insists there was some misunderstanding as Adrian Aispuro was told that he had a security job there.

According to the New York Post, Adrian's 38-year-old brother said the former was an unemployed Emergency Medical Technician. Raymond continued to say that his brother approached a security guard and asked about a "point of contact for someone."

"They didn’t know who he was talking about. They told him to stay right there. He did, and next thing happens, the cops show up and arrest him,” Raymond said.

Raymond was also briefly detained by the LAPD, and he insisted his sibling had no criminal record or a history of stalking. He said Adrian was not even political and added that his brother wasn't aggressive.

"My brother got bad information from someone or was misled somehow. I really don’t think he was there for any other purpose except for work. He had his gun holstered, never took it out, never displayed any aggression," Raymond said in defence of his brother.

Adrian Aispuro was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the station and booked on $35,000 bail, as per the New York Post.

It is no secret that the Kennedy family has an infamous history of assassination attempts. In 1968 Robert's father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr. was killed by a Palestinian terrorist, Sirhan Sirhan, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Kennedy Jr.'s uncle, the 35th U.S. President, John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963.